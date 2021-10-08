Telemundo Verónica Montes, Manelyk González and Celia Lora are in danger of elimination in “La Casa de los Famosos”.

La Casa de los Famosos is the new bet in reality shows of the Telemundo network, where, for six weeks, 16 celebrities have been confined in a mansion located in an unknown place, there, based on different challenges and using certain strategies, they will be eliminating one by one until it is only one lucky celebrity, the one who takes the 200,000.00 in cash.

When 16 strong personalities coexist, accustomed to applause and the lens of the cameras, it is inevitable that, as the slogan of the house says “everything happens”, and indeed it has been. Romances, intrigues, fights and a lot of drama is our daily bread in the reality show that airs from Monday to Friday from 7pm / 6pm Central on Telemundo.

Much controversy in “La Casa de los Famosos”

When we talk about strong personalities, one of the most is Celia Lora. The Mexican influencer, actress and model, daughter of rocker Alexis Lora, from the group El Tri, had until her elimination a very controversial participation with high-profile fights against Anaí, Pablo Montero and Alicia Machado, but perhaps the strongest was the last one, where faced the actor Roberto Romano.

This dispute against Romano continues even with Celia being out of the house. It was she herself who assured that the actor would have put together a plot against her to be eliminated, and that unlike her colleagues, she “is clear about the true intentions” of her Mexican compatriot.

“Roberto, my love, the masks fall off my king, my life and I can harm you much more outside than I did inside. Keep trying to manipulate everyone around you because they will find out soon. ” It was Celia’s controversial message to Roberto that left all the participants speechless.

With Alicia Machado, Celia said she had no major problem. Going to say that what happened between the two was the product of coexistence and the typical controversy of this type of television program: “If I really had a [problema con ella], would have caused it. I have nothing against her. That’s not my real life, it was a TV show, ”he said.

Celia Lora confesses: Who wants La Casa de los Famosos to win?

But just as Celia made it clear with whom and once she left the house she has no problem, she also forcefully assured that although she does not care who is the winner, because anyone could, if she knows who does not want to keep the prize of 200,000.00 dollars in cash: Roberto Romano.

“I want whoever is less him to win,” Lora said referring to Romano.

It is already well known that the Mexican actor, during his stay at the house, has been in a constant strategy to eliminate participants so that he is the one who reaches the end.

The truth is that as the days go by, La Casa de los Famosos becomes more and more intense, and all the drama, emotion and friction, become more and more evident.