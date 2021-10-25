Celia Lora with elegant black bodysuit looks her interiors | Instagram

There is no doubt that with each passing day the popularity of Celia Lora grows, especially since now she pampers her fans through elegant and classy publications, without losing her flirtatious and defiant personality.

For some weeks now, the daughter of the famous couple formed by Álex Lora and Chela Lora has been sharing content that has caused thousands of irrepressible sighs.

Even though apparently nowadays Celia lora He has stopped showing off his charms a bit as he did before, he continues to maintain his style even though he does not teach too much, for that now he has his own spicy content page in addition to his OF account.

Surely he saw the potential he had to sell his content on these types of pages and stopped doing it a bit on Instagram and his social networks as he did until a couple of months ago.

This new Photo that he shared an hour ago, he is posing again at the Hotel Carlota, he surely did a full session during his stay in that place, since this is not the first time he has shared content in that place and apparently with the same outfit.

The black jumpsuit Celia Lora is wearing is long-sleeved and in effect on October 7 she shared a photo in precisely the same place, but with a different pose.

In this new image you can see her cute and curvy figure from the front, although she was turned a little so that her later charms also stole a bit of camera.

Being transparent allows the garments that you wear below can be appreciated immediately, this gives you a quite elegant and flirtatious look at the same time, without leaving your own style.

In addition to the jumpsuit and its black interiors, the Mexican model and businesswoman made a pair of jewels that highlight her garment and its beauty, they consist of a colla that is more like a choker as well as an arm bracelet.

How was Celia Lora before?

Today she is an extremely beautiful and flirtatious woman, although she has always been pretty, she decided to undergo certain aesthetic adjustments to highlight even more.

Celia lora she underwent a rhinoplasty, if you know her dad you should know that the model inherited her nose, she also decided to enlarge her upper and back charms.

These types of aesthetic submissions are currently very common and the beautiful influencer has no problem talking about her arrangements, it is a topic that she is not afraid to share with her fans and the media, especially because they have improved her appearance.