EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated Thursday, October 28, 2021 – 18:30

The company completes the purchase of Hivory, with 10,500 telecommunications sites in France. From January to September, the company has lost 145 million euros but improves its turnover by 53%, to 1.76 billion.

Tobas Martnez, CEO of Cellnex.MAURICIO SKRYCKY

Cellnex has closed the purchase of the French company Hivory, with a portfolio of 10,500 telecommunications sites in the neighboring country, as the Spanish company announced this Thursday, which this week received the green light from the French competition authorities .

The agreement contemplates an initial investment of around 5,200 million euros and the deployment of up to 2,500 new sites to be executed until 2029, with an associated investment of up to 900 million euros. To undertake this operation, Cellnex has carried out a capital increase of 7,000 million euros.

In addition, this company that does not stop gaining perimeter, thanks to various acquisitions in Europe, has released this Thursday the results from January to September, marked by losses but also by a strong increase in business.

Cellnex Telecom has received 1,760 million euros in the first nine months of the year, 53% higher turnover to that achieved in the same period of the previous year, and has also registered an adjusted EBITDA of 1,334 million, with an improvement of 59%. The net accounting result of the telecommunications company has, however, been negative by -145 million euros, weighed down by depreciation and costs associated with the intense acquisition process in which they are immersed; thus, these losses have increased by 72%.

Tobas Martnez, CEO of the company, highlighted “the closure of operations announced in 2020 and in 2021; new agreements in France, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal; a capital increase” and other factors that allow improvement in ” key indicators of revenue, ebitda and recurring cash flow “, the latter at 660 million euros, after increasing by 52%.

As of September 30, the company’s main market is Spain, with 23% of revenues; followed by Italy, with 20%; and France, with 15%. Cellnex already has 89,327 operating sites, generally telecommunications towers that facilitate, for example, 5G mobile connections; These points are distributed by Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more