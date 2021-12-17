12/17/2021 at 12:08 CET

Sara ledo

Plummeting Cellnex on the stock market after the company’s problems in the macro-purchase of towers from Hutchison in the United Kingdom. The British Competition Authority (CMA) considers that this operation would increase the power from Cellnex as relevant operator the market, which could lead to less competition and, therefore, lower quality and higher prices. The company’s shares have plummeted more than 5% at the beginning of the session to a valuation of 49.04 euros per share.

Just over a year ago, Cellnex gave the green light to one of the largest acquisitions in its history with the purchase of 24,600 telecommunications towers and sites of Hutchison in Europe for a total value close to 10,000 million euros to strengthen its presence in Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland and add Austria, Sweden and Denmark as new markets to its portfolio.

The telecommunications operator has obtained the approval of all countries for the merger, except for the United Kingdom where the competition authority warns that with the sale of Hutchison to Cellnex, instead of to another operator, the entry of a third actor in that market. Cellnex is currently one of the only two large independent passive infrastructure providers in the UK, with a market leadership position gained through the purchase of Arqiva’s telecommunications division in 2020. AND the fear of the CMA is that this purchase would create a duopoly between Cellnex and CTIL that would take 90% of the market.

This reduction in competition could lead, according to the CMA, to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile network operators, with a knock-on impact for users throughout the country. And, therefore, it gives until January 7 for Cellnex and Hutchison propose conditions that make the operation viable and avoid the competition veto.

Cellnex has confirmed through a statement that it is reviewing the CMA’s decision and is working on its response on the possible conditions that it would be willing to accept. All in all, the company that runs Tobias Martinez It insists that the operation is “markedly pro-competitive” and will promote “clear incentives to unlock, improve and extend mobile coverage – including the rollout of 5G – across the UK.” “For this reason, the company will continue to collaborate with the CMA to clarify and address the doubts and uncertainties that may arise with regard to the final decision of the CMA,” he adds in the note.