10/16/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

The return to the competition after the international commitments of the teams proposes a litmus test for Celta and Sevilla in Balaídos, where the celestial will be examined against a demanded rival, after their first defeat two weeks ago, to remain strong in the head from the table.

With only three goals conceded in seven games – the postponed match against Barcelona is pending – the defensive solidity of Sevilla, which arrives with many casualties in Vigo (Koundé, En-Nesyri, Papu Gómez and Diego Carlos) and who has been tagged as a contender for the league title, will be a challenge for the Galician attack.

Celta’s offensive responsibility, along with Santi Mina, will correspond to two former Sevilla players -Aspas and Denis Suárez- which could be three if Argentine coach Chacho Coudet decides to give continuity to Nolito.

Celta, fifteenth with 7 points, does not finish carbure, with Aspas far from his best level and a fragility behind that is costing him many points. They have lost five games, and have only managed to win when they kept a clean sheet: 0-2 against Levante and 1-0 against Granada.

The visit of Sevilla is a test of height for the celestial in a key section for their league aspirations. Getafe, Real Sociedad, Rayo and Barça will be their rivals before the last break of the year. Five games that will tell whether Celta confirms its candidacy for Europe or one more year will have to fight for the lower zone.

The “Pyrenean stages & rdquor; and Coudet loses one of his leaders, the Peruvian Renato Tapia, who returned injured from training with his national team and will be out for at least two more weeks.

His position ahead of the defense will be occupied, in principle, by international Fran Beltrán, so Denis Suárez will enter the line of flyers that will be completed by Brais Méndez and Nolito or Cervi on the left.

There is no more news in the eleven, since Aspas and Santi Mina are fixed in attack and Hugo Mallo, Galán, Araujo and Murillo remain on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, Sevilla, fourth with 14 points (4 wins, 2 draws and 1 single loss) and one game less, arrives in Vigo, a scenario that has not been good in recent times with 3 lost games and one won of the last four (3-4 last league), with many problems due to losses, but forced to react.

His last and only defeat so far of the season in Granada (1-0), where he wasted the entire first half due to his lack of intensity, has raised blisters in Sevilla, always critical of his team, a requirement that his coach Julen Lopetegui assumes and applauds, considering that it helps them to continue working to try to find the right direction.

The problem for the Gipuzkoan coach is that the team, given that level of demand and although Lopetegui always appeals that one must go battle by battle, without further long-term vision, a new stumble cannot be allowed after the disappointment of Granada and that, in addition, it has very notable casualties, especially behind.

Thus, in the first of his seven high-level commitments in 22 days (five in the League and 2 in the Champions League until the next national team break), the Basque, who has had ten international absences in this break, plus the Moroccan En-Nesyri -injured-, he will have to reinvent an unprecedented defense due to the sanction of the Brazilian Diego Carlos and the physical problems of the Frenchman Jules Koundé, who has not traveled.

The most logical thing is that it makes up for those outstanding absences delaying the Brazilian medium Fernando or to the Serbian Gudelj, so that he forms a couple with the Dutch Rekik, and that Jesús Navas and Marcos Acuña occupy the bands despite the fact that the Argentine has just arrived from his team and ‘touched’, although he played on Friday at dawn against Peru, which could lead to the debut as a Sevilla player of the Swedish Ludwig Augustinsson.

In the average, if Fernando covers the vacancies in the axis of the rear, the Danish Thomas Delaney would enter, once his sanction has been served, along with Joan Jordán and the Croatian Rakitic or an Oliver Torres still unpublished or Óscar Rodríguez, since the Argentine Papu Gómez has returned with discomfort from his stay with La Albiceleste.

Above, with doubts in some extremes that the Argentines Erik Lamela and Lucas Ocampos would share, with options also for Suso Fernández, the bet is forced by Rafa Mir before En-Nesyri’s injury.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Cervi or Nolito; Aspas and Santi Mina.

Seville: Bonus; Navas, Fernando, Rekik, Acuña; Jordán, Delaney, Rakitic or Óliver Torres; Lamela, Rafa Mir and Ocampos.

Referee: From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee)

Stadium: Balaídos

Hour: 16.15.