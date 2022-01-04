01/04/2022 at 20:00 CET

.

The surprising Atlético Baleares, from Primera RFEF, which already eliminated Getafe from the Copa del Rey by a resounding 5-0, will face RC Celta de Vigo in a single match for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The club hopes to exceed 3,000 spectators at the Balearic Stadium and experience another magical night against the Vigo team Coached by Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, twelfth in the LaLiga standings.

The Blue and Whites led by coach Xavi Calm, strong candidates for promotion to the Second Division, a dream they have been pursuing for 59 years, occupy fifth place in the classification of Group 2 of Primera RFEF with 29 points, six behind the leader, Albacete. On December 19 he had to face San Fernando CD, but was suspended for several positives in the Cadiz team.

The tie against Celta is awaited with great interest in the blue and white club. Its sports director Patrick Messow declared that they were “delighted and excited” to receive the Vigo team, “A very big club, from Primera, I hope it will be a great night”, he pointed. The solidity of Atlético Baleares in their stadium will put Celta de Vigo’s dream of trying to reach a new final in the Copa del Rey to the test.

The last league triumphs against Espanyol and Betis have restored Balaídos tranquility, for this reason the technician Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet will make fewer rotations than in the previous qualifiers and some of the permanent players in his eleven will start at the Balearic Stadium.

The Argentine coach is aware that the KO tournament excites Celtism. Also to their dressing room, where they believe that it is the easiest way to get the long-awaited ticket to Europe. There is still a long way to go, but the team’s good moment invites optimism.

Probable lineups

Atlético Baleares: Xavi Ginard; Armando, Luca Ferrone, Pedro Orfila, Ignasi Vilarrasa, Cordero; Canario, Isi Ros, José Fran; Vinicius, Manel.

Celtic: Rubén Blanco; Kevin Vázquez, Murillo, Carlos Domínguez, Fontán; Tapia, Okay; Veiga, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Santi Mina.

Referee: Mario Melero López (C. Andalucía).

Country. Balear Stadium

Hour: 20.00.