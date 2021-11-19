11/19/2021 at 18:35 CET

.

Celta’s emergencies, after winning only one of their last six games, measure the reaction of Villarreal, who still do not win at home. Closer to relegation – to four points – than to Europe – to five from Rayo Vallecano (sixth classified) -, the team led by Unay Emrey is only worth the victory in Balaídos, where they will find a rival injured but emotionally strengthened after raising a 0-3 to Barça in the last day.

Celta’s delicate qualifying situation, fifteenth with a single point advantage over relegation, does not pose a threat to coach Eduardo Coudet at the moment, in whom the board of directors chaired by Carlos Mouriño continues to trust.

However, the Argentine is experiencing his worst sporting moment just one year after his arrival in Vigo, with a single home win (Granada, 1-0) and many doubts in the game of his team when his rivals are locked in their own field.

Coudet will not be able to count on captain Hugo Mallo, who will be replaced by Kevin Vázquez on the right side, nor on Peruvian international Renato Tapia, who will complete the yellow card cycle. That clears the doubts in the eleven, to which Fran Beltrán and Santi Mina return.

Villarreal comes to this match in Balaídos with the need to continue winning in the League, since the bad start of the competition has kept them from the high places of the classification table.

Unai Emery’s team reached the national break after winning the home game with Getafe, a victory that broke a four-game winless streak and after winning again at home, the Castellón team now faces the challenge of winning their first away game of the course, since they have not been able to win yet away from their stadium.

After this national team break, the good news is that all international players have returned without problems, to which is added the recovery of Argentine defender Juan Foyth after overcoming a broken hamstring.

Those who do not seem to be recovered for this game are forwards Gerard Moreno and Yéremy Pino, who are still recovering from their muscle problems.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Dituro; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Murillo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Aspas and Santi Mina.

Villarreal: Rulli; Serge Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros; Danjuma, Alcácer and Chukwueze or Dia.

Referee: Alberola Rojas (Spanish-Manchego Committee).

Stadium: Balaídos.

Hour: 14:00.