11/26/2021 at 21:00 CET

Celta de Vigo’s talent, which has recently improved its staging, will cross this Saturday on the streak Deportivo Alavés who receives the Galicians at the Mendizorroza stadium in a direct duel to get away from relegation. Basques add five days without losing and maintain an upward line in their game that makes them optimistic in the match against a Galician squad that does not finish having continuity. Celta faces the duel of Mendizorroza with the emergency lights on, after chaining three consecutive draws that keep it with only two points of advantage over the relegation zone.

The tie in the Sánchez-Pizjuán recharged the batteries of a team that has scored at the Camp Nou and he has won the last two duels in his fiefdom (against Elche and Levante) where men like Luis Rioja and Joselu Mato, precisely two former players of the Celtian squadThey have been the most outstanding in a choral game that began to grow from defensive safety.

The set ball may once again be a key weapon in this confrontation for which Javi Calleja will have everyone available except the injured Ximo Navarro. In the retina of the fan from Vitoria is the 1-3 of the past year that left the Galician squad sentenced in the first 20 minutes of a game that marked the end of the Abelardo era. For this reason, they hope that Glorious will maintain the level of the last games, in which more and more is being released with the ball and maintains a fundamental defensive intensity to score points each day.

The team led by Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet he only wins when he does not concede a goal. He did it in Balaídos against Granada (1-0) and at home against Levante (0-2) and Getafe (0-3). It is a symptom of the defensive fragility of a team that it looks little Who fell in love with Celtism last season after the arrival of the Argentine coach.

Since then he has gone from touching the European positions to suffering to get away from danger, with many doubts in his game, from defense to attack, with only 14 goals for and Aspas far from its best level. His performance contrasts with what the former celestial has been offering in recent weeks Joselu Mato, who will suppose a demanding test for the central pair, which could be formed by Aidoo and Araujo, to whom Coudet entered in the second half of the match against Villarreal to correct the serious errors of his defensive line in the first half.

The return of the Peruvian is expected Renato Tapia to the center of the field after completing the card cycle against Villarreal, so Fran Beltran would advance his position, being the sacrificed Denis Suarez.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Loum, Moya, Pons or Manu García; Édgar, Rioja, Joselu.

Celtic: Dituro; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galán; Wall; Brais Méndez, Beltrán, Nolito; Aspas, Santi Mina.

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes (Asturian Committee). VAR: David Medié Jiménez (Catalan Committee).

Stadium: Mendizorroza.