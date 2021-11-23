11/23/2021 at 05:41 CET

. / Boston

The combination of power forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown asserted his scoring efficiency and the Boston Celtics easily beat the Houston Rockets 108-90, who suffered the fifteenth consecutive defeat. Tatum remained the leader of the attack with 30 points, his fourth consecutive game reaching that figure, while Brown reached 19 on his return with the team after missing eight games through injury. German point guard Dennis Schroder added 18 points as the sixth man for the Celtics (10-8), who won their third straight game and eighth in the last 11 they have played.

The Dominican center showed his dominance in the inside game with an 11-point double-double, including three triples from five attempts, 11 rebounds, four assists and two ball recoveries in 24 minutes that saw action, while the Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who came out for six minutes as a Celtics reserve, did not take a shot to the basket, but caught a rebound and recovered a ball.

Reserve guard Armoni Brooks with 17 points was the Rockets’ sixth player and also the leader, but his contribution did not prevent the Houston team (1-16) from continuing on the path of defeat. No Rockets starter could break the 10-point barrier and the only victory they have in their power was achieved in the second game of the season, which was the opening game in their Toyota Center field that they played against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starting center Robert Williams III also returned for Boston after missing the last three games with a sore left knee and finished with 15 rebounds and two points. The Celtics broke the score in their favor in the middle of the third period, when they went on a 17-0 streak and held the Rockets without scoring a single point in six minutes.