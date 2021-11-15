CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Monday, November 15, 2021 – 13:36

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi talks with the president of Valencia, Ximo Puig, last week in Madrid. . / Marshal MARISCALEFE

The Government must carry out its pension reform without the support of Spanish employers, who have rejected the Social Security approach to fill in the pension money box, creating a finalist contribution of 0.6% on wages.

The CEOE executive committee unanimously rejected the proposal of Minister Jos Luis Escriv this morning, which only seems to have the support of the unions.

The business decision laps the support for the Government in this reform. If it goes ahead as it is, it will be a bipartisan agreement, quite a setback given the record of agreements reached so far by the Government and, above all, taking into account the dimension of the reform. The Government must process its proposal, backed by the unions, in Congress with the greatest urgency so that it passes all legislative procedures and is in force on January 1, which is what Brussels requires. The Commission also demands that the pension reform have the best agreement. But that, at the moment, is not possible.

“Increasing social contributions and placing the greater burden on companies has negative effects on employment and goes in the opposite direction to what the public pension system needs. Employment growth is the main guarantee of sustainability of the pension system “, the employers CEOE and Cepyme have indicated in a statement.

For its part, the Association of Self-Employed Workers, ATA, has reinforced this decision. “You can not squeeze with more contributions and taxes to the self-employed, in addition to rising electricity, fuel, labor costs … etc. The cow no longer gives more milk,” said its president, Lorenzo Amor.

Escriv, the unions and the employers pledged last July to reach a pension agreement to be signed, at the latest, on November 15. This commitment was due to the fact that in July the repeal of the sustainability factor that limited the revaluation of pensions was agreed to replace it with the new formula that links this revaluation to the CPI. This formula, far from controlling pension spending, increases it. For this reason, Social Security made the social agents sign a commitment to negotiate an alternative that would strengthen the finances of the pension fund and that would be called Intergenerational Equity Mechanism.

Escriv’s formula has been to increase the system’s revenues rather than cut expenses. Last week he sent the social agents a proposal to increase social contributions by 0.6% for ten years with the aim of filling in the pension fund, which barely has 2,000 million euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more