CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Friday, November 26, 2021 – 19:03

Negotiations to agree with the social agents on a labor reform must turn 180 degrees to close successfully before January 1. Neither unions nor employers approve the Government’s proposals.

The European Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit yesterday with Vice President Nadia Calvio in Madrid. . / Kiko HuescaKiko HuescaEFE

Eight months after starting, the negotiations to reach an agreement with the social agents that endorse the imminent labor reform are not bearing fruit. The entry of Economic Affairs in the negotiation to avoid a failure when it comes to incorporating the employers has not borne fruit and the unions now add that “they do not see the agreement close.”

The deadline agreed to with the European Union for the entry into force of the standard is next January 1 and the initial agenda for this entire process established that the agreement would have a deadline of November 15. But no one commits to setting a benchmark anymore. Everything seems to indicate that the three-way agreement, if produced, will be speeding up the deadlines as much as possible, which depend on the ability to process it as a rule that is in effect on January 1.

The environment between companies and unions facing an agreement is, 20 days after the Government reversed the dynamics of the negotiation forcing Labor to admit the entry of Economic Affairs and Social Security, pessimistic. “Each advance is a stumbling block and instead of evolving, we are going backwards”, summarize CEOE sources the meeting held today in three ways at the social dialogue table to progress towards an agreement. The conclusion is directly contradictory with the thesis of the Government, which ensures that progress is being made. The Vice President of Economic Affairs Nadia Calvio European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, Calvio was asked last Thursday in Madrid about the negotiation of the labor reform and pointed out that the meetings have been intensified to try to reach an agreement and have it ready before the end of this year

The employers consider that the margin that the Government is leaving to negotiate issues such as temporality is so narrow that it does not give them a choice. They also do not see it practical for a new regulation of training contracts to be riddled with limitations and requirements that, in the opinion of the sources consulted, make it more difficult than promote the solution to the problem of youth unemployment. “The Government gives a solution and if it admits proposals, it is by modifying its own solution, but it does not allow alternatives, nor to go outside the framework that it indicates,” these sources explain. The feeling is that, with this rigidity, it will be very difficult for entrepreneurs to back an agreement “not in 10 days, not in 20 days, not in a month.”

The unions are also not in tune with the possibility that the horizon clears in the short term. “CCOO does not see the agreement close and does not share the latest government proposal in terms of hiring. In 47 bis (RED Mechanism for Flexibility and Stabilization of Employment replacing the current ERTE) it considers that there has been progress but the causes are not there. defined and the situations to protect are not the ideal ones. We will have to continue negotiating in order to find an agreement, which is not in sight today. “

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more