Cepsa has appointed Maarten Wetselaar new CEO to accelerate the company’s new ‘green turn’ strategy, a decision that will be effective on January 1, 2022, as the energy firm announced this Friday.

Wetselaar comes from Royal Dutch Shell, where he has been a member of the Management Committee in his capacity as director of Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions.

He is a recognized voice in the global industry and in the field of Energy Transition with more than 25 years of experience in Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, Downstream, LNG and Upstream and share the growth plans and the implementation of the new strategy in the coming months, when it has been incorporated in January and the volatility that is affecting the energy markets has stabilized.

Wetselaar replace Philippe Boisseau, who will run the company until the end of 2021 and then remain in the firm as an advisor to the CEO and the board of directors.

“We are delighted that Maarten Wetselaar is joining Cepsa. His knowledge and vast experience will be invaluable to the company in order to accelerate, based on excellent performance in 2021, the implementation of the energy transition strategy to deliver to our clients and partners more differentiated and sustainable energy solutions “, highlighted the president of Cepsa, Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi.

For his part, the vice president of Cepsa, Marcel van Poecke, highlighted that the newly appointed CEO is an executive with “extensive experience” in the energy industry, particularly in areas relevant to Cepsa. “The board of directors is delighted to be able to work with Maarten Wetselaar and the rest of the management team on their way to the next phase of growth,” he added.

Likewise, Cepsa’s new CEO, Maarten Wetselaar, explained that in the last two years, the company has demonstrated its resilience capacity by successfully overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing to supply the most critical energy needs.

It has also, as noted, redefined its business strategy and operating model to be “more agile, more customer-centric and able to play a leadership role in the global Energy Transition.”

“I am pleased to be able to work with a talented staff such as Cepsa, the management team and the members of the board of directors to continue building on the successes achieved,” he stressed.

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi and Marcel van Poecke conclude: “On behalf of Mubadala and Carlyle, the shareholders of Cepsa, we would like to thank Philippe Boisseau for his dedicated leadership, ensuring the company’s resilience throughout the pandemic.”

