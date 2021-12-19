12/19/2021 at 23:48 CET

Alvaro Cervera, Cádiz coach, praised the way his Cádiz played, which achieved a 0-0 draw at home against Real Madrid, assuring that they are “the best team & rdquor; posing the games in this way since with the ball they generate “sometimes, more problems than benefits & rdquor ;.

“It is very important that a game like this is endorsed with a point. It is difficult to make people run and defend behind as they have done if in the end you do not take anything. It has been shown once again that we are a better team so doing what we sometimes don’t have to do, especially with the ball. Sometimes we create more problems with the ball than profit & rdquor ;, he said at a press conference.

“I don’t know if it is an art, because to defend is to destroy and this is never an art. But it is a way to score points and we are here to save the category. The last two or three games in which we have had more pressure than the opponent have scored at least three goals, this is the reality. If we want to hide it, we don’t talk about it, but it’s reality & rdquor ;, he added about his style of play.

“We have to believe that this is our best way to score points.Not all teams are going to sink you like Real Madrid have. As long as we are not aware of it, we will have fewer possibilities. The difficult thing is to convince that this is the only way, because in the end this is played with a ball. When we play like this and lose 1-0, you are going to give us birth, but we will get better results and at least this year it will have to be like this & rdquor ;, he insisted.

A Cervera who did not want to attribute the defeat of his team to Casemiro’s failure to send off Iván Alejo in an inning from behind: a little higher it would be red. At no time have I thought that the game was conditioned by that play & rdquor ;.

What’s more, The coach explained how they managed to stop Vinicius Junior: “We can only let Vinicius start at the baseline and when he went inside he had to have our end. We gave him the center and that was the way we studied and planned it in the previous & rdquor ;, he revealed.