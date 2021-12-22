As if we were in 2020, the most important technological events of the year have begun to suffer the first casualties and the organizers wonder if the best thing is to cancel them directly. The first to suffer from this situation is CES 2022.

We already live this with the Mobile Word Congress of 2020. A large company begins to fall. Then another follows. Then another … and in the end there is no event or fair or conference.

Its normal. The fear of causing new outbreaks and that workers will fall ill is a more than legitimate motivation for companies to decide to reverse their advertising plans. And even if it costs money, lives are much more important.

And this is what we are living with the Las Vegas fair, CES 2022, one of the most important events in the world of technology and the big appointment for hundreds of companies.

The usual thing is that at CES we see some of the biggest products of the year, but in this new edition the most common thing will be to see how companies cancel their participation.

As they explain in The Verge, the companies T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter and Pinterest have announced this week that they will not attend to this edition of the annual fair in Las Vegas in the face of the new wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States

The turning point, experts explain, will be the decision of the rest of the giants in the sector. That is to say, we have to wait and see what companies like Samsung, Intel, LG, Panasonic, Sony or General Motors do, which do have a lot of weight at the fair.

Bloomberg has reported that AMD and Samsung still planning a limited presence, that Nvidia will have a virtual-only presentation, and that Qualcomm, OnePlus and HTC continue to plan to attend physically.

Sony, Samsung and Google appear in the list as pending to confirm, ensuring that at the moment they have not made a decision and that they are very attentive to the COVID situation in the country to say, at the last minute, what to do.

This morning the Association of Technology Consumers, which is the one that manages the CES, has declared that they still plan to organize a face-to-face fair, so it can be said that for now CES 2022 is still standing.