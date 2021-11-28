Octavio Ocaña, César Bono tells his funniest prank | Instagram

Four weeks after the departure of Octavio Ocaña, some colleagues from the neighboring series continue to remember him fondly, especially César Bono remembered one of the pranks I used to do when I was a kid.

Unfortunately the plans on the famous series to have two more seasons could not be postponed so they had to continue with or without Octavio OcanaDespite this, the actors and perhaps some production technicians still remember him with great affection and even pain.

Being this one of the most painful games of the show business, due to the suddenness and especially due to the inconsistencies of the case, the investigations of the case continue.

Leaving aside the sad news a bit, we will focus on the positive things and the good memories that the young Octavio left us, especially when he was a child who managed to get more than one smile from you with the occurrences of his character, which surely was not far away. much of his real life.

Bono mentions that the young interpreter of his son’s character “Benito Rivers” had a natural talent for comedy, he fondly remembered one mischief which apparently was something recurrent in him, perhaps he was forgiven for being just a child.

The mischief that Octavio Ocaña did the most as a child

The actor who gave life to Frankie Rivers, Benito’s father, mentioned that the famous phrase “I don’t want to be an actor” Ocaña invented and managed to make it his own, so he applied it on more than one occasion when he was a child.

Remembering on one occasion when he had to record a scene with César, everyone went crazy because the child “got lost” and they couldn’t find him, his father was always the most worried so he went out to look for him in all the corridors of the Televisa company, because the recordings were stopped because of him.

To his surprise, he found him playing soccer with some technicians, and when he told him that he had to go to record the little boy, he replied that he did not want to be an actor, without a doubt. Octavio Ocana He managed to win the affection of everyone who knew him since he was just a child.

He himself said that on one occasion he also stopped recordings, because he was playing soccer in the forum and when he kicked the ball it hit a lamp which fell and ended up breaking, so the recordings had to stop for a long time.