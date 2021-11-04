Darío Pérez

Cesar Nunez (18-3-1, 10 KO) fights on Saturday at his home, at the Anaitasuna Pavilion in Pamplona. He disputes, along with Eusebio Arias, the Spanish Light Heavyweight Championship, a title that could, at 36 years of age, bring him new stimuli in a career that has seen great fights in Germany, Italy or New York’s Madison Square Garden itself within the last two years.

The Navarrese will fight at home and in an evening organized by his promoter, MGZ: “When you say ‘evening at Anaitasuna’, it is synonymous with the fact that there is going to be a show and all the meat is going to be put on the grill. I don’t think I will feel any pressure at this point, I just want to enjoy and execute what I have trained well ».

César Núñez has been almost linking since his previous fight, on October 2, when he beat Hungarian Krisztian Kovacs by KO in the second round. Suddenly, the opportunity arises for the Spanish Light Heavyweight Championship, a category above the one he used to be, the supermedia: «My natural weight is about 83-84 kilos, so I am comfortable, I can give the weight simply by eating normally and training hard. I feel like it, it suits me, I want to work there to the fullest and also without going hungry for the last two or three weeks when I have fought in the super middle. Besides, as Eusebio he is also like me, a super medium, even better. Head to head, to this head fight ».

Therefore, he tells us about its preparation: “Training and training well, we have done everything that the body asked of us and more, with the added incentive that I was telling you, getting home and being able to eat relatively well. We have not had to go suffering as with the supermedia or, even, when we gave the medium years ago. The 72 kilos thing was very annoying, because you fool the scale, but you don’t fool your body and your head ».

We asked him about his rival, the other co-contender for the title Eusebio Arias, and he replied that «I expect everything, we have thought of a plan A and a plan B, in case the first does not work. I don’t worry too much, I want to focus on my boxing and, as I told you, I have prepared for everything. I don’t know the type of fight that could come out on Saturday, honestly ».

About his future, at 36 years old, he analyzes that «Each fight is a world. I want to do this fight and then we already thought about it. You have to see how the evening passes, my feelings and I will decide when everything is over. At this age, I don’t have time to waste and I like to sit down after the fight and talk about it with José Eguzkiza, with my team ».

