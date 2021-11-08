César Núñez said goodbye to boxing this Saturday in Pamplona, ​​his city, and before his own. He did it as champion of Spain of the light heavyweight after defeating, by unanimous decision (triple 96-93), Eusebio Arias. The 36-year-old Navarrese had already warned him in the previous one, it could be his last dance. “In the corner they asked me to give a little more, but I noticed that it was just right. I gave everything and when I finished I knew it was the last,” he said in LaLiga Sports. He goes with a National in the middle and another in the light heavyweight. In addition, he has fought in the United States, Germany and Italy in important lawsuits. His career in rental boxing has been brief (six years), but very intense.

The fight against Arias was very close. Both got on well in terms of styles and that caused the lawsuit to be closed. They stayed in the center of the ring and there they got their work. Arias tried to impose his wingspan and did not expect in the short distance. Núñez wanted to close gaps and connect his powerful hands. The visitor put more work and the local forcefulness. That variety caused the judges to have doubts. After four rounds they were with the duel tied and in the eighth, Arias was one point ahead.

Knowing that he was going down spurred Núñez, and in that eighth round he achieved the blow that changed the lawsuit. With a right crochet he hurt Arias. The visitor, intelligently, put his knee on the ground. He had hurt him and before accumulating blows that stopped the lawsuit He decided to stop, take a breath, and continue. Pthat to it, the change of third was served. Núñez kept hitting hard and Arias could not get the rhythm that he had been putting. That decanted the cards and gave ‘Bam Bam’ Núñez a retirement as champion.

Jairo Noriega starts on the right foot his way in the mini fly

This Saturday an evening was also played in Torrejón de Ardoz that had as its highlight the Light Fly WBC Silver. Jairo Noriega, champion of the European Union of the fly, made his debut in the division and did it in an unbeatable way: He swept Nohel Arambulet Jr .. He beat him by unanimous decision (triple 100-89) to start his way to the World Cup. For its part, Miriam Gutierrez returned after losing to Katie Taylor a year ago. She faced Serbian Ivanovic, to whom she won a unanimous decision after looking very good. Meanwhile, Damián Biacho did not box as planned when his defense of the Spanish Championship was announced on December 3 at the evening that Matchroom organizes in Bilbao.