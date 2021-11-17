Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen are in the limelight due to interest in their fight on Twitter.

Last weekend, one of McGregor’s former (and perhaps future) rivals, Max Holloway, headlined UFC Vegas 42. Holloway won a unanimous decision over Yair Rodriguez. But even before the fight took place, McGregor posted a video of himself shirtless, pacing back and forth in front of his television, while watching the pre-fight performance.

The video got some fans talking about a possible rematch between the two former featherweight champions. However, it also drew the ire of Chael Sonnen, who criticized McGregor’s stance, on her ESPN + show.

“Conor is about to be a rich little weirdo,” Sonnen said. “It’s the last thing I wanted for him, but if you take your own tricks up to this point – he’s posting things and then deleting them. I have to try one hundred percent to troll him. As a former troll, I get it. If there’s a UFC event where you didn’t set foot, and you didn’t throw a single punch, and you can steal a headline on ESPN, you’re doing something right, but to be fair, Conor isn’t going to fight Max any more than he is. I was going to fight the guy from last week, or the one from the week before that, or whoever I chose next week. It has to be controlled. “

Sonnen continued in his criticism, noting that Conor McGregor’s behavior does not correspond to who he is today.

“There is already talk of Dustin Poirier, who has crushed him twice. To be fair, Conor is still a huge fan draw, but he’s really putting his foot down. He’s being a weirdo. Is this how you want others to see it? A guy walking around shirtless, yelling at the TV? It is understood if you are 22 years old, but as a husband and father, you look like an idiot ”.

Chael Sonnen posted a clip of his speech on Twitter and tagged McGregor. This made the former two-division champion respond.

. @ TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa – Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

“Conor McGregor is transforming into a rich little weirdo.”

The post was not long in being answered by the Irishman.

😂😂😂 says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

“Says the penniless little weirdo, hahaha.”

Ya’s can’t bait the whale lads, no chance 🤣 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

“You can’t provoke the whale, guys, there’s no chance.”

As much as McGregor claims he can’t be provoked, the Irishman seems to be fighting everyone as of late. Holloway, Cormier, Masvidal, and Petr Yan are just a few of the big names that McGregor has recently attacked. Not including incidents with Machine Gun Kelly, and Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. Also, when Sonnen struck back at McGregor, the former champion couldn’t help but respond to him again.

It’s not too late to stay off my radar Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n ‘sloooow … – Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

“It is not too late for you to get off my radar. Just put down your lousy whiskey, turn off your phone, and get out of the big kid’s bar, quiet and silent. “

Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQVpVPVHdy – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

“Just place the tripod in the corner of the warehouse you live in and give the two people who see you the discount code for the window cleaner.”

Oh

And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit – Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

“Oh and leave a sincere apology on the table when you leave.”

A nice tip. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021

“Good advice”.

McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury due to his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is expected to return to action next year.