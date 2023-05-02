Chainsaw Man becomes real thanks to this brutal cosplay of Denji and Makima

Chainsaw Man It has become one of the anime and manga that has generated the greatest obsession and cult following in recent years. All largely thanks to the mysticism that surrounds its creator and the very peculiarities of the original plot of this saga.

Since its original printed edition, the publication had caused a stir due to the combination of factors that distinguishes it, with a somewhat twisted story where the relationship between the characters, and particularly their interactions, are not exactly conventional.

This has led to situations that are not so common and that for some could even be alarming. Like the recent case of the musician and dubbing actor, Ryan Colt Levy, in charge of giving voice to the protagonist of the story, Denji, in its English version.

Colt was going through a pleasant period of fame and notoriety for taking the main role of this animated adaptation for the western world. But then an uncomfortable situation arose that he had to publicly denounce.

Since anime fans began to harass different members of his family under the desire to get to know the actor, for the simple fact of giving life to the protagonist.

Denji and Makima come to life with this Chainsaw Man cosplay

This same dynamic, without reaching latently toxic and even alarming levels, has remained just as active in other areas of manifestation of his passion for this type of story.

This is how we have seen various cosplay artists generate more and more sessions in honor of Chainsaw Man under all possible approaches. Always highlighting the aspiration to create an accurate portrait of what that universe would look like in the real world.

It is thus, under this dynamic and context, as from Redditartists fariko_cosplay and reewayvs .Ph :cyberfox have released a spectacular series of photos from their latest collaboration:

The image was shared just a week ago (at the time of publication of this note) and during that time it has positioned itself as one of the most active threads of that community on the platform.

Obviously the reasons behind it are obvious, since the session has a high attention to detail as well as its aesthetic values ​​have been very careful.

Added to the detail of feeding that latent relationship of physical closeness between Makima and Denji.