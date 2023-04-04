Chainsaw Man’s Makima becomes a ‘Hooters’ waitress thanks to this cosplay by an American model

We never thought we would see Makima in a salaried job in the fast food industry in the United States. But this Chainsaw Man cosplay executed it perfectly. He cast the powerhouse fighter as a gorgeous, exuberant ‘Hooters’ waitress, according to review Geek My.

Makima has great physical strength that allows her to fight each of her combats very efficiently, which she also executes hand-to-hand without depending on any of her subordinates. That power has been great enough to overwhelm Pochita and break her chainsaws with his blows.

The Public Security arc is Makima’s most hyped moment, in Chainsaw Man. This next-generation story has been able to gain popularity since its premiere as a manga in 2018 and as an anime in 2022.

This shonen enjoys an excellent narrative, violent scenes, and black humor. It stars Denji, a young man trapped in extreme poverty, who works to pay off his deceased father’s debt to the Yakuza by working as a demon hunter, with the help of Pochita, the Chainsaw Demon.

Makima starts off as the main antagonist, a high-ranking Public Security Demon Slayer who took Denji as her human pet. As the first part of the manga ends, it is revealed that she is the Control Demon, who embodies the fear of control or domination.

The appearance of the character has been taken by different models to interpret it in cosplay. Some go back to the originality of what we see in the manga, but Kaylie Elise took the job to another level by putting Makima in a ‘Hooters’ waitress outfit.