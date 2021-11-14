Univisión This Sunday in the NBL semifinal, the six contestants will face a luxury challenge

There are only a few hours left until the semifinal gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina begins, where the four girls who will reach the grand final will be chosen, and the program is like renting a balcony, in an edition that no one can miss.

And it is that in addition to the natural emotion that the evening signifies, the semifinalists showed that great music stars, such as Jennifer López, Gloria Trevi and Thalía will be present at the show.

This was announced by the participants who continue to compete for the crown as Nuestra Belleza Latina number 12, who assured that this week’s challenge will pay tribute to the great divas of music.

Stars such as the Diva from The Bronx, the girl with loose hair and the interpreter of “Who cares?” “Lip sync” of the most popular songs of the great Latin artists.

“We are in rehearsal, because this week we had a stronger challenge than last week, my love… And I am going to have to interpret a Puerto Rican compatriot in lipSync… my people, she is the girl from the Bronx. Do you know who it is? “, Raishmar commented, in a promotional video shared by the Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram, without revealing the song he will sing. “Well, they will have to be aware of all the platforms of Nuestra Belleza Latina and Univisón.”

In a very funny way, Lupita Valero, one of the arch-favorites to keep the crown, mentioned that she will have the challenge of shining with a song by her countrywoman Thalía.

“Do you hear me? Do you hear me? You do not know the challenge I have this week. You can imagine who I get. She is a Mexican woman, a Mexican interpreter, with an incredible career. Who will it be? ”, Commented the former contestant of Nuestra Belleza Mexico.

Fabién de la Concepción, for his part, mentioned with great enthusiasm that he will bring the beloved and friendly Gloria Trevi to the stage.

“I have to play a WOW personality! Let’s see if it gets to him. All I’m telling them is that I’m going to wear my hair down, ”said the beautiful Cuban.

The other three contestants will sing songs by three other celebrities, and each, in their own way, revealed tracks from their singers.

“It is my turn to play a Colombian, who is very fashionable, who is very pretty, who was with Anuel and who walks with a unique hair color,” said Sirey Morán, referring to Karol G, while Jaky Magaña said : “This week is full of challenges, and on Sunday I have to play one of the greats: the Great Lady.”

Génesis Suero tried to add more mystery to you when mentioning who she will play and said: “Queen B, little bee B … do you know her?”

