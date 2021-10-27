The curtain opens, a new morning in October, but this time the 27th of the month arrives, a date that undoubtedly brings joy to all Dominican homes with the opening of the 2021-22 season of the Dominican Winter Baseball League (LIDOM).

From Opening Day, each of the six teams in the league will be taking to the field, in a year where competitiveness and the fight to reach the postseason will undoubtedly be present in every game.

The fans will arrive after a year of absences from the stadium, an initial challenge that commits all the teams to a motivation for which to go out and win.

Tigres del Licey: the so-called “glorious” come with great expectations to the campaign, who in 2020 were left out of the postseason for the first time since 2014. Much to improve, in a path that will define the future for an organization that will enter a new season with a new President and new general manager.

The organization only won 13 of 30 games last season, leaving an intermittent offense that only combined for a bar line (AVG, OBP, SLG and OPS) of .230 / .306 / .356 / .662; A phenomenon that also extended to pitching, who left an ERA of 3.31, second-lowest in the league, although the soaring WHIP (Hits and Tickets for Tackles Thrown) of 1.36, tied for sixth place.

Consistency for the felines was not on their side either, who in one journey lost 13 players to Covid-19.

Giants of the Cibao: those of the land of cocoa, return to the season in search of staying to belong. They competed for the Final last season and for this season it does not seem to be the adverse.

The team has a balanced and productive offense, although improvements in pitching will be key. Without a doubt, pitching was their lame leg in 2020, who in the regular season posted the highest ERA with 3.59, while WHIP of 1.35.

Lions of the Chosen One: the citizens of the capital come to the harvest in search of marrying the conscience, the same one that has been hitting and harming them from the roster level, obviously affecting winning games for the scarlet.

During 2020 they had a great core of pitchers due to their 3.17 ERA, the best in the league and 1.21 WHIP, occupying the second seed in the leadership.

Off a hill, they left an intermittent .226 / .304 / .337 / .641 offensive line, leading the team to miss out on the postseason.

Eastern Stars: the pachyderms will take to the field with a new general manager in charge of their operations and the well-known Fernando Tatis Sr. as leader, this one leading the team to be champions in what was a fruitful 2019.

The team had a very balanced offense and great pitching during the regular season, although reaching the semifinals the latter changed when the team’s mountainous body in six games allowed 22 touchdowns in 53 innings.

The consistency of its squad and the decisions of the leadership in the cave, will undoubtedly be key contrary to what was seen last season.

East Bulls: the bullfighters return in search of support, who without a doubt today are the perfect example of how a team can play and be competitive in Lidom.

The part called for immediate improvements is sure to be the offense of the Toros, who never found the happiness and expected expectations with their lineup, a body that would leave the catastrophic offensive line of .219 / .324 / .324 / .648.

Aguilas Cibaeñas: the national and Caribbean champions, with this slogan of what was achieved in the past harvest, calls for the mandatory competitiveness of the yellow crew.

Several additions to the improvement among foreigners and offseason moves, added to the already functional roster that in 2020 featured an offense made to produce and a pitching to prevent the other from producing.

The collective ERA of 3.88 and WHIP of 1.36, along with the offensive bar line of .251 / .322 / .344 / .667, makes clear the dreams of the team from which only perfections are expected to something already successful as it was. the last league contest.

Lidom returns, the sport and spectacle king of the Dominican people returns, for a season that promises to be one of jump and fright.