

Trinity Rodman (left), daughter of Dennis Rodman, celebrates after scoring against the Houston Dash on October 31, 2021.

The daughter of the famous and controversial ex-basketball player Dennis Rodman, Trinity, conquered this Saturday his first title as a professional footballer after his team, the Washington Spirit, of the United States Women’s League (NWSL) defeated the Chicago Reds Stars 2-1 in overtime.

Trinity Rodman, who is forward for the Washington Spirit, was fundamental for the victory of her team, causing the penalty that captain Andi Sullivan executed in the 67th minute and giving the assist for the title goal that was scored by Kelly O’Hara, already in extra time in the 97th minute.

With this championship, Rodman, 19, closed a season with a flourish in which he also won the Rookie of the Year award.

It should be noted that the Washington Spirit is the youngest team in the women’s league, however, took advantage of the experience of some players such as Kelly O’Hara, who won the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles with the United States team.

For its part, the winning team had a South American presence by having the Venezuelan American Mariana Speckmaier on the bench, habitual in the calls of the Vinotinto selection.

It is worth noting that Chicago Red Stars started winning the match with a header from Rachel Hill at minute 45 + 5, however, they could not maintain the result during the second half and allowed the tie.

The Red Stars they had another clear goal opportunity at minute 120 after a spectacular shot from outside the area from Wrigt that grazed the top of the crossbar.

The team of Washington also managed to overcome an internal problem after accusations of harassment against coach Richie Burke who was fired in September and replaced by Kris Ward, who led them to the championship.

Some fans of the 10,360 who turned out to witness the game played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, showed signs that read “Sell the equipment, Steve” in reference to the owner of the Spirit, Steve Baldwin.

