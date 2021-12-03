Kerman Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KO) is an institution in Bilbao. The communion that the ‘Morga’s Revolver’ formed with the people of his city was of another level. The Basque managed to gather more than 10,000 souls on his best nights. Kerman enjoys fighting in Bilbao and his city enjoys him. Despite that good tune, The last time the boxer entered the ring in the capital of the Basque Country was in September 2019. It was not a good night. David Avanesyan beat him for the second time. Until this Friday (19:30, DAZN) 797 days have passed. More than two years. Long time without seeing faces.

Lejarraga arrives at this new appointment with his family renewed. After gaining weight and changing corners, he is once again champion of Europe. He did it in the super welterweight in Barcelona in September and will now defend his crown. It will, therefore, be a special lawsuit. “I am delighted to be able to fight in my house“, admits the fighter. After his triumph over Charrat, the EBU allowed him a voluntary defense before going back to face the Frenchman (mandatory challenger) and Matchroom chose the Englishman Jack Flatley (17-1-1, 4 KO). Without a doubt it is a new demanding test for Lejarraga to continue to find his best version. “You will see important improvements. In the first sparring of the new preparation he did many things that we had worked on and that in the previous fight did not come out“, reveals the Basque coach, Ibon Larrinaga, in the podcast ‘KO a la Carrera’.

“He’s a strong guy, who goes to war. But we, whatever the plan, we have worked for whatever comes“Lejarraga points out without hesitation. That battle is the one we all expect. Kerman only has one rhythm, but they have defensive and offensive improvements prepared. Flatey is a rhythm fighter, who should try to stop Lejarraga’s push with that volume of blows, but the Basque’s punch looks decisive. It is an important night for the local. He reunites with his audience on a night in which he must send a message to the world: the ‘Revolver’ is ready for whatever comes.

Damián Biacho and Guillermo Rivero play undefeated and Nacional

Matchroom knows that Kerman Lejarraga is synonymous with a great show, but has not wanted to skimp on the undercard. Damián Biacho (11-0, 2 KO) exposes the Spanish Super Middleweight Championship against Guillermo Rivero (8-0-1, 1 KO). A very interesting duel between two fighters with great projection. Biacho, who was part of the National Team, won the Nacional in 2019 and needs these great fights to show off his quality. For its part, Rivero does not compete, due to contractual problems, since 2019, but he acts as a local and promises a war from the first second.

Meanwhile, it also returns to the first level Jonathan Alonso (20-1, 7 KO), who broke his drought after the pandemic in July, and will now have a test to show his level. The Belgian awaits you (nationalized, born in Morocco) Mohamed El Marcouchi (28-2, 11 KO). For its part, Samuel Carmona (5-0, 3 KO) launches agreement with Boxing Management (after ending his relationship with the Russian promoter Patriot) and he does it in a Matchroom event against the Mexican Luis Fernando Villa Padilla (13-2-2, 2 KO). The Gran Canaria, Olympic diploma in Rio 2016, does not lose sight of the great titles: “I would like to face Dalakian”, he admits in ‘KO a la Carrera’. Finally, in addition to Campbell Hatton (4-0, 0 KO) Undefeated prospects will collide Jhon Jader Obregon (8-0, 4 KO) and Gerome Warburton (8-0-1, 1 KO).