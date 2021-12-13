12/13/2021 at 12:20 CET
The Champions League 2021/22 you already know the eight games that make up the round of 16. The draw held this Monday in Nyon has brought about great duels among which stand out the Benfica – Real Madrid and the Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich.
The first leg matches will be played on days February 15, 16, 22 and 23, while those of return will be disputed the days March 8, 9, 15 and 16. The quarter-final, semi-final and final draw will be held on Friday March 18 and decide the final path to St. Petersburg.
This is how all the pairings have been
Benfica – Real Madrid
Villarreal – Manchester City
Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich
RB Salzburg – Liverpool
Inter Milan – Ajax
Sporting CP – Juventus
Chelsea – Lille
Manchester United – PSG