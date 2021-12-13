12/13/2021 at 12:20 CET

The Champions League 2021/22 you already know the eight games that make up the round of 16. The draw held this Monday in Nyon has brought about great duels among which stand out the Benfica – Real Madrid and the Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich.

The first leg matches will be played on days February 15, 16, 22 and 23, while those of return will be disputed the days March 8, 9, 15 and 16. The quarter-final, semi-final and final draw will be held on Friday March 18 and decide the final path to St. Petersburg.

This is how all the pairings have been

Benfica – Real Madrid

Villarreal – Manchester City

Atlético de Madrid – Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg – Liverpool

Inter Milan – Ajax

Sporting CP – Juventus

Chelsea – Lille

Manchester United – PSG