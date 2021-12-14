12/14/2021 at 11:27 AM CET

After the surreal draw this Monday, the Champions left a star pairing for the round of 16. Real Madrid – Paris Saint Germain. Messi, Sergio Ramos, Mbappé, Neymar and company will see them against a Madrid, which is going through the best moment of the season.

This will be the fourth time that Madridistas and Parisians have met in a knockout phase. PSG fell to Madrid in the 1992/93 and 1993/94 seasons. The last time, it was in the 2017/18 season, when Madrid eliminated the French, to finish lifting his 13th European Cup.

Of the last six clashes between the two teams, Madrid has only lost one. Twice it was in the group stage, in 15-16 and 19-20; and another occasion in the crosses: in the eighth of 17-18. The only defeat was in the 2019/20 group stage, when he fell in the ‘Parque de los Principes’ by three goals to zero.

Messi’s precedents against Madrid

Tas your arrival this summer in Paris, Messi will face Real Madrid for the first time without the Barça shirt. Up to 19 times there has been a victory for Leo Messi of the 45 direct confrontations. The rest ended with victory for the whites (15) or in a draw (11).

The former Barcelona player, on the other hand, has Real Madrid among his favorite victims: has scored a total of 26 goals, two of them in the semi-finals of the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League.