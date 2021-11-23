11/23/2021 at 21:00 CET

Isaac fandos

A witches still with options will host Jesse March’s RB Leipzig at the Jan Breydel Stadion, who already only aims to enter the Europa League as third classified.

The Belgians, who they gave the surprise winning in Germany to the Red Bull bulls (1-2), they still have numbers to qualify for. Everything would happen to beat Leipzig again and then give the machado in the Park of the Princes, although you should expect third party results.

Despite their better situation in continental competition, Bruges’ recent streak in their league is not at all promising. Belgian have given up two draws and one loss in their last four games, against minor teams such as Standard Lieja (twelfth) or Mechelen. In fact, those of Philippe Clement are third, seven points behind the surprising Royale Union SG.

For its part, RB Leipzig does not arrive in a great dynamic either, especially after 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim last weekend. Those of the Red Bull have not started well in the Bundesliga after the end of the Nagelsmann era, and are seventh, out of european posts.

In the Champions League, March’s men have only added one point, against PSG, and now they need to beat Brugge. What’s more, must recover the lost average, to be able to continue with his European journey.

Probable lineups:

Witches: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Sowah, Balanta, Rits, Lang; Vanaken; From Ketelaere.

RB Leipzig: Josep Martínez; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orbán; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg; Silva.

Stadium: Jan Breydel Stadion

Hour: 21.00

Referee: Davide Massa (Italian).