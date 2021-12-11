12/11/2021 at 08:00 CET

Bayern Munich, closed the group stage beating Barça again (3-0) and leaving the Catalans out of the top European competition. Bayern got for the second time in its history a full of victories in the group stage, something that has only been achieved 10 times in the history of the Champions League.

18 & 19 – With 18 points and a +19 goal difference, FC Bayern have equalled the best ever record in a group stage by a team in Champions League history, with Bayern themselves also winning maximum points with a +19 GD in 2019-20 . #FCBFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/Wvbj3NNxnn – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 8, 2021

In addition, the Bavarians have reaped the best group stage of all time, equaling the one that they already made the 2019/20 season themselves. Bayern have achieved a difference of +19 between the 22 goals for and the 3 against.

In the 2019/20 edition the Germans scored up to 24 goals but conceded 5 goals. In an edition marked by the pandemic, and by the 2-8 that would put Barça in the quarterfinals, Bayern would end up winning its sixth European Cup.

An eighth full of emotions

The 2021/22 Champions League has already defined the 16 best teams. Upon confirmation of the Villarreal, who defeated Atalanta at home, City, PSG, Liverpool, Atlético, Ajax, Sporting, Real Madrid, Inter, Bayern, Benfica, United, Villarreal, Lille, Salzburg, Chelsea and Juventus They are already in the round of 16.

The draw next Monday will surely leave us high-level pairings and more than one with a lot of ‘morbid’. Real Madrid despite finishing first they could face each other against Chelsea or PSG for example, while Atlético and Villarreal will want to avoid at all costs Bayern, Manchester City and Liverpool.