Discarding the crosses against Inter Milan, with which they already coincided in the group stage, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal, the two Spanish teams that qualified as second in the group, Real Madrid faces the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League Held this Monday in Nyon starting at 12 noon with an eye toward avoiding the only two coconuts that will enter the second pot, Chelsea, current champions of the competition, and the extremely powerful PSG of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.

The Madrid club aspires to enjoy a quiet round of 16 against a second-level rival and that is why they prefer to measure themselves in the first two-legged tie Austrian Salzburg or Portuguese Benfica and Sporting. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, on the other hand, knows that their other two possible rivals will be a challenge of the first order, despite enjoying the theoretical advantage of playing the second and final match at home.

Without going further, Chelsea was the last executioner of the white team in the Champions League, by beating him in the semifinals by an aggregate result of 3-1. And neither Florentino Pérez, Madridista president, nor Ancelotti, want to cross Mbappé’s path in the top European competition before his expected landing at the Santiago Bernabéu.

FAVORITE POOL

However, Atlético and Villarreal they have little chance of avoiding a heads or tails tie, because in the seeded hype there is theoretically only one expert in sweet, Lille. Most of the rest of possible rivals are in the ‘pool’ of favorites, in the case of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United. Juventus and Ajax are not affordable rivals either.

The first leg matches They will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, while the return will be played on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.