12/13/2021

On at 14:21 CET

The draw must be repeated. After UEFA erred by not including Manchester United’s ball and putting Liverpool’s as a possible rival for Atlético de Madrid, it has been agreed to re-draw the knockout stages of the Champions League. This error has caused the rest of the draw to no longer be valid.

In addition to that obvious mistake, there had also been a mess before. Villarreal had been United before, but could not cross with the ‘red devil’ team having competed in the same group previously. Everything indicates that UEFA has confused Liverpool with United.

REAL MADRID, WAITING

Some media assure that the Real Madrid has contacted the UEFA to point out that it is “inadmissible” for the draw to be repeated in its entirety. In the white set they speak of “adulteration if a full draw is made.

THE CAUSE OF THE ERROR IN THE DRAW

The UEFA explains, through a tweet, the origin of the error in the Champions League draw.

Following a technical problem with the software of a third-party service provider that instructs officials on which teams are eligible to play against each other, a material error occurred in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw. – Champions League (@LigadeCampeones) December 13, 2021

OFFICIAL! The Champions League draw is repeated from 3:00 p.m.. Surreal what happened today with UEFA and the draw … Florentino Pérez and Real Madrid should not be too happy.

Beware that the complaints about the draw for the Champions League of some teams take shape! Atlético has just announced that “We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw “

There is still the one from the Conference League, the third continental competition. According to ‘RMC Sport’, when that draw ends, UEFA will give its opinion regarding the errors during the Champions League draw, especially the one that affected Atlético. The absence of United’s ball while the rojiblancos’ rival was being drawn has already conditioned everything.

And so far the Europa League draw! We will have great games starting in February, when European competitions resume.

Attractive matches that we will see in this round of the Europa League, with real great matches. Mixed luck for the Spanish. While Barça and Real Sociedad have had two of the most difficult rivals of the draw (Naples and RB Leipzig, respectively), Betis and Sevilla have had a little more luck, with Zenit and Dinamo de Zagreb as rivals, respectively. We will see.

The first leg of this previous round of the eighth will be on February 17 while the return will be on the 24th of the same month.

Porto-Lazio is the last crossing. Another good pairing of ‘Champions’ teams.

Zenit-Betis! All the Spanish teams are already paired.

BARÇA-NÁPOLES! The Barça team has been, surely, the toughest rival that could touch him … Tremendous. The first leg at the Camp Nou and the return at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

RB Leipzig-Real Sociedad! Very attractive eliminatory. The Germans come with a new coach …

Atalanta-Olympiacos. Italians favorites … The Greek team could be Barça’s rival. There are less …

