12/13/2021 at 1:12 PM CET

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will face Benfica, the team that defeated Barcelona in the group stage, in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. After beating Sheriff, Shakhtar and Inter as group winners, the capital’s team faces a rival that historically has not done well in the continental top competition.

The Whites, who are going through a good moment of play and are also leaders in LaLiga Santander, they are the big favorites to be in the quarterfinals. The Portuguese team took advantage of the Barcelona stumble at the Allianz Arena to enter as second against all odds.

The capital’s team will play the second leg at home against a team that has only won once: 2-1 in the second leg of the 1965 European Cup quarter-finals. The other two finished on the Portuguese side: 5-1 in the first leg of that quarter-final tie and 5-3 in the 1962 European Cup final.

Title candidate, but not favorite

The 13-time UEFA Champions League champion meets Benfica in the round of 16 in what is the first hurdle to the title. The white team is among the possible aspirants, but it is not one of the great favorites: Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern appear as the four great rivals to beat.

Those of Carlo Ancelotti remain in a second echelon along with other dangerous clubs such as Liverpool, Inter or Juventus. As the most successful team in the history of the competition, Real Madrid is seeking a place among the eight best teams in Europe.