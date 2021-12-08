12/07/2021

On 12/08/2021 at 00:36 CET

The Ajax Amsterdam striker, Sebastien haller, saw the door in front of Sporting CP and becomes the second player in Champions League history to score in all six group stage matches after Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2017/18 season.

The Ivorian coast, which is the top scorer in the competition ahead of Robert Lewandowski with 10 goals, continues to emerge as one of the fittest scorers on the continent: has 19 goals in the 2021/22 season among all competitions in a total of 21 games played.

The former West Ham has found his place in the Dutch capital and Ten Hag has managed to hit the key to enhance all his virtues. Since signing in early 2021, the attacker has scored 31 goals and 13 assists in 43 official games as a player for Ajax Amsterdam..

Ajax, a team without mercy

Erik Ten Hag’s team did not fail against Sporting CP either and completed an immaculate group stage: It has added 18 points out of 18 possible with six victories, 18 goals in favor and only four against, something that makes it one of the few teams that have achieved a full in the first round of the competition.

Along with the Dutch, the reigning Portuguese champions dismounted favorite Borussia Dortmund and qualified for the round of 16. The Germans, although they did not fail on the last day, were left out for the goal-average and will compete in 2022 in the Europa League.