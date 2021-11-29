11/29/2021 at 20:14 CET

Since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea FC’s new manager, in January 2021, the English team underwent an incredible and unparalleled metamorphosis. The ‘Blues’ went from being a low-key team to becoming a real soccer game machine. The influence of the German coach was superlative and the team started to play well. The results after the good game, were limited to arrive, to such an extent that they even won the UEFA Champions League, in the final against Manchester City.

About the European competition that Londoners finally raised, the team’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who played a decisive role in the conquest of this title of European champion, told during an interview granted to ‘beIN SPORTS’ and broadcast this Sunday a nice anecdote that had as its protagonist his teammate, N’Golo Kanté: “I think I have the best anecdote of the season,” he said.

Reason was not lacking, since in the anecdote told by Mendy, Kanté made a reading of the future like few others: “In the first day of the Champions League (match that faced Chelsea against Sevilla with a final result of 0-0) we were with N’Golo (Kanté), Kurt (Zouma) and Olivier (Giroud). Then, Kanté said: ‘Guys, I think this year we are going to win the Champions League. I have a hunch‘. First day, huh“.

Finally, the game probably did not go as the French midfielder expected, as he explained. Mendy: “The truth was, it was the hardest game we had in the group stage. They put pressure on us in a sick way, they had possession of the ball 70% of the time … N’Golo ran 13 kilometers and at the end of the match I asked him again. Then, he said to me: ‘We’ll wait a bit before we say that. ‘”the doorman explained with a laugh.