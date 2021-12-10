12/09/2021

On 12/10/2021 at 01:07 CET

Once Barça completed the process of securing the first position of its group in the Women’s Champions League, the Barça team can now make speculations about which team will cross its path in the quarterfinals. It will be one of the three teams that finish in second position from the rest of the groups -He cannot cross with Arsenal, which is in his. A position that only the Real Madrid. The soccer players trained now by Jose Alberto Toril They sealed their place in the quarter-finals by defeating Icelandic Breidablik at home and will be second – after PSG – whatever happens on the last day of their group. There is no limitation in the draw, therefore, they could meet Barça (with whom they will already face this Sunday in the league).

Two groups to decide

In Group D, a carom on the last day as a defeat for the Olympique de Lyon against Hacken at home he would classify him as second in the group, with the Bayern Munich as first. But the most likely thing is that the French will pass as leaders and that Barça can find the Bavarians in the quarterfinals. The outcome is more uncertain of Group A, in which it is not yet decided who will qualify and in what position. Chelsea (11 points) and Wolfsburg (8 points) are measured on German soil, with Juventus (8 points) on the horizon and an easy commitment ahead of Servette. There could even be a triple tie at eleven points that would end up depending on the ‘goal average’ or even the number of goals scored by the three teams.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on December 20, while the qualifiers will not be played until March 22/23 (first leg) and March 30/31 (return). Remember that the final will be played on May 22 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.