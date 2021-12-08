12/07/2021 at 22:55 CET

Liverpool forward, Mohamed salah, saw the goal again against AC Milan on the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League and has already surpassed 20 goals in the 2021/22 season. It is the fifth consecutive season that it reaches this record and is only one more to match Ian Rush, who signed six between 1982 and 1987.

5 – Mo Salah is the first player to score 20+ goals in five consecutive seasons for Liverpool in all competitions since Ian Rush from 1981-82 to 1986-87 (six in a row). Famous. pic.twitter.com/dQSH9vHaAn – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2021

The Egyptian, who is one of the most decisive players for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, He has also reached 39 goals in the top continental competition and becomes the 18th top scorer in the history of the competition, equaled by Fernando Morientes.

The former AS Roma, in fact, is just five more goals away from equaling former Chelsea player Didier Drogba as the African player to score the most in the Champions League. He recently surpassed him in the Premier League, where he has a total of 110 goals in 173 official matches..

A historic player at Anfield

Salah has become one of the most momentous players in Liverpool’s recent history, marked by the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020. Since arriving from the Olympic in Rome, the winger has scored 144 goals and distributed 56 assists in 223 official matches.

The African, in fact, is the seventh top scorer in the club’s history, just behind Ian Rush (336), Steven Gerrard (186), Robbie Fowler (183), Roger Hunt (181), Sir Kenny Dalglish (161) and Michael Owen (158).