The group stage of the Champions League 2021 – 2022 with the dispute of the third day, in which the 32 best teams in Europe continue to seek qualification for the round of 16. From there, the 16 survivors will fight to lift the trophy on May 28 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

One more year stands out among the individual awards the one that recognizes the top scorer in the competition. Last season we witnessed a generational change, with the two young forwards of the moment finishing in the top two positions. Borussia Dortmund forward Erling haaland took the award with 10 goals and the French from PSG Kylian Mbappé finished with 8 points.

Both are the big favorites to win this year but they are with only one goal each; the French made his debut in this third game while the Norwegian only scored in the debut. Therefore, they are far from the leadership of the scorers table that occupies Sebastien haller (Ajax) with 6 goals; the 4 he scored on matchday 1 against Sporting Lisboa and one in each of the following games, against Besiktas and Borussia.

In second position they are, with 4 targets, Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) and Mohamed salah (Liverpool). The Egyptian tied with the French and the Polish thanks to the target with which he opened the scoring in his team’s match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Check the ranking of the scorers in the top continental competition.

FINAL CLASSIFICATION OF CHAMPIONS SCORES 2021-22

Sébastien Haller (Ajax): 6Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig): 4Robert Lewandowski (Bayern): 4Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 4Ryan Mahrez (Manchester City): 3Hans Vanaken (Bruges): 3Antoine Griezmann (Atlético): 3Roberto Firmino (Liverpool): 2Darwin Nuñez (Benfica): 2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 2