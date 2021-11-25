11/25/2021 at 02:44 CET

Sheriff Tiráspol’s technician, Yuri Vernidub, this Wednesday was unhappy with the refereeing against Real Madrid in the Champions League, especially in the foul that led to the first goal of the game, the work of David Alaba from a direct free kick. “It was not a fault. My player got to the ball first. I don’t usually say it, but it is clear that Real Madrid is a great club. If it had been the opposite, he would not have called a foul in favor of the Sheriff, “he said during the press conference at the Sheriff Stadion when referring to the action that led to the 0-1.

Anyway, he was satisfied with the performance of his players, to whom he said that he does not have to “reproach anything & rdquor; despite the final result (0-3). “We lost by three goals to zero. It is a pity. But I think we played better than in Madrid, although we won 1-2 & rdquor; there, he commented.

In his opinion, the fact that the white team traveled to Tiráspol with “all its troops, with its best players & rdquor ;, shows that“ Real Madrid respected the Sheriff & rdquor ;. “There is no panic or disappointment,” he said. In turn, he issued a harsh criticism of the Superliga project by assuring that “the Champions League should be for everyone & rdquor ;. “The good thing is that teams like the Sheriff come to the Champions League. This competition means a lot to clubs like ours & rdquor ;, he pointed out. Vernidub warned that “if only teams like Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern or Manchester United play in the Super League, then small clubs will not be able to develop and popularize football.

Regarding his future, he recalled that he has a contract until 2022, but that “it is not an exception & rdquor; what concerns to aspire to lead a club more important than the Sheriff, which will play the Europa League in February.

Ancelotti: “We want to win the last game”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied with his team’s victory today, but added that his team wants to win the last game of the group stage against Inter Milan and finish first in the group. “Satisfied, we passed the group, but we want to win the last game and arrive firstHe said during the press conference at the Sheriff Stadion.

Ancelotti defined it as “serious & rdquor; the match of his players, since, he said, they competed well and imposed their highest quality. “We continue in a good dynamic. Tonight we have been a serious team that plays football well & rdquor ;, he pointed out. Regarding the group stage, he highlighted that Madrid only failed in one game, against the Sheriff at the Bernabeu (1-2), although he added that that team “was totally different & rdquor ;.

He especially praised the performance of the German Toni Kroos, who scored a great goal at the end of the first half. “If Kroos is okay, the coach is calmer. Handle the ball like nobody else. The combination between the three – with Modric and Casemiro – is spectacular. Also, in the last games he’s scoring goals and he’s doing very well & rdquor ;, he pointed out. He also saw “very quiet & rdquor; Karim Benzema before the game and “very good & rdquor; during the meeting despite his problems with Justice. “He’s focused on his work,” he noted. For his part, de Rodrygo commented that he was “very ready & rdquor; on the attack front, he unbalanced for his band and combined very well with Modric. “He is young and has a lot of quality. It has the same importance as players like Asensio or Vinicius & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

Regarding the substitutions, he recognized that Nacho “deserves to play & rdquor; and that he knows that he can always count on him, since he is a great professional. He was replaced by Casemiro for being threatened with suspension and Carvajal because he recently came out of an injury, like Rodrygo. He said that Alaba suffered a sprained knee, but clarified that it does not seem “something worrisome”. “He doesn’t have a lot of pain. I hope he can play on Sunday & rdquor ;, he added.

Kroos acknowledged that, after his good hit in the second goal of his team against the Sheriff, “he was not sure if it had been a goal” and, above his goal and being named player of the match, he stayed with the team classification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. “I am happier for the result than for the goal. We are classified for the second round and it is up to the team,” he highlighted in Movistar +. “Sometimes I try to shoot and today it worked well. I wasn’t sure if it was a goal but I had a good feeling,” he added.

Kroos distributed merits among all his teammates and he did not focus them in the center of the field that integrates with the Brazilian Casemiro and the Croatian Luka Modric, who returned to take the praise after the resounding victory at the Sheriff’s house. “It depends on everyone. It may be that we create things from the center of the field, but we need the forwards to mark our passes and for the four behind to help us in defense. We give balance to the team, we create a game but there are eleven of us”, manifested. “The important thing is to work as a team and everyone does it. It has cost us in the second half after scoring the third goal, we can improve to better control the games but they are small things,” he said.