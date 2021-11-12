11/11/2021 at 21:22 CET

The Scottish wrestler from WWE RAW, Doudrop, attended SPORT in London before taking part in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: WWE is coming ‘home’ to the UK. How does it feel?

A: For me it is incredible because even though I am from Scotland I have learned a lot in the cities we are visiting and to come back as a star of WWE is an incredible feeling. I even see fans that I recognize from before & mldr; It’s great.

Q: What are you waiting for, then?

A: I expect many songs, I want to hear them all. Nobody sings like the English fans and I can’t wait to hear them.

Q: For you it has been a change & mldr; How is RAW different from NXT?

A: Very different. Everything can change in any second and it usually does, so you have to be prepared for anything.

Q: How has your year been?

A: I have loved it. Every day is a new surprise, a new adventure. I’m on RAW and I can’t accommodate. It’s a lot of new things and you don’t have time to worry and just go for it.

Q: And what do you expect in the future?

A: Honestly, who knows. I feel like I’ve been moving very fast. Championships? Rumble champion? Nobody knows and anything can happen, and that’s crazy.

Q: What does ‘wrestling’ mean to you?

A: Very much. It’s my life. He has given me my life, my best friends, my husband, who although he is not a wrestler, I met him through wrestling friends. It is everything and I am very happy about it.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A .: Thanks to the Spanish fans for supporting WWE and I hope we’ll see each other soon because I love Spain and I’ve been there for a long time. Malaga is one of my favorite places in the world. I hope I can see you soon.