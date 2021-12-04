12/03/2021 at 18:04 CET

The Milan has this Saturday the opportunity to assault the leadership of the A series. The group that directs Stefano pioli, second to a point from Naples, receive in San siro to the bottom of the competition, the Salernitana.

Much more demanding seems the commitment of the leader, who receives Diego Armando Maradona at the Atalanta. Luciano Spalletti will not be able to count on due to injury Koulibaly, Zambo Anguissa and Osimhen, while Distinguished and Fabian they are doubt. Mertens, author of four goals in the last three days, is the great hope of a Naples who suffered last day to save a point against Sassuolo.

Two points separate the Inter, current champion of Italy, of the first place. The ‘nerazzurri’, with a Lautaro in full scoring streak, they visit Joseph Mourinho. The Portuguese, of unforgettable memory for the Interista fans, has seven casualties, Pellegrini the most sensitive.

Probable lineups

Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Bakayoko; Junior Messias, Brahim Díaz, Leao; and Ibrahimovic.

Salernitana: Belec; Zortea, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Veseli; Kechrida, Coulibaly, Tacchio, Ranieri; Djuric and Bonazzoli.

Rome: Rui Patricio; Ibañez, Mancini, Smalling, Viña; Cristante, Veretout; Carles Pérez, Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; and Shomurodov.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez.

Naples: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Rui; Lobotka, Demme; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; and Mertens.

Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Malinocskyi; and Zapata.