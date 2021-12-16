The worst team in the Western Conference in the first quarter of the season, the Houston Rockets, is beginning to plan a roadmap that will lead to changes to improve or, failing that, have valid players on the court so that they gain experience from looking to the future. The well of the NBA It is deep and in the Texas franchise they continue to test those undrinkable waters. This team continues to be a test bed since James Harden left last season for the Nets, and the expert-inexperienced duality continues to be a headache for Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone’s sports leadership. A balance is needed giving priority to training, which will pay off in a year in which other objectives, and more seeing how they have started, are secondary.

Kevin O’Connor (The Ringer) highlights the interest within the League in seeing the market options of Christian Wood and Daniel Theis, the two interiors who have acted as starters in most games. In the case of the first, it is about getting something for him when he is in the second of the three years of his contract, very high for a player who has not reached the All-Star but is opposing for it, and in the case of the second it is what Even though knowing that he is a step below in quality compared to his partner, he has more years of agreement signed ahead and is close to 30 years of age.

There is more. On the outside there are two veterans with different situations but who can end up the same: with the player on another team. Eric Gordon remains the benchmark shooter, even playing directorial better minutes than the promising Jalen Green, but he has been in dating talks for a couple of years and has two more to go. DJ Augustin, an impeccable professional, can also be seen with the suitcase at the door, he is a base that almost never negative, but his fit is not the best in a team with these needs.

Shams Charania (.) also talks about what happens with John Wall. The once star of the Wizards wants to return to team dynamics after leaving it by mutual agreement with the franchise. But his ego and the necessary show of power make him not accept another position other than that of starting point guard, something that Houston does not want to go through, and for now the matter will continue in the discussion part and not in the part of the action. His contract is impossible to place and being resting is a player’s strategy not to lose an option of 47 million when renewing.

You have to play with this calico. Silas, on the court; Stone, in the office. It would be necessary to leave space for more players in the event that any of these exits occurs, but prioritizing what is inside and what they have bet on. Usman Garuba, drafted and signed this year, needs that opportunity, as he is no more than garbage minutes, but there is no room for everyone. The trigger for the thought of taking Wood or Theis out is the good looking Turkish Alperen Sengun has, improving a lot in recent games. If the coach wants to play short, Garbua would be a good option if he didn’t have House (movement off the ball and ability to score 3s) and Tate (suffocating defense and fixation on the rebound in attack) ahead of him. The panorama for the Spanish is not at all easy even if the shaker is shaken. Another of those chosen in the 2021 Draft, Josh Christopher, has left in the little he has played in the G-League and has also won more minutes, in his case as a guard.