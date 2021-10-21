Technology advances faster and faster and we find many areas in which it has already affected, causing a great change. The Internet or mobile devices have allowed people around the world to be connected, in addition to finding a multitude of options for their free time.

There are as many ways to enjoy these new technologies as you can imagine. You can find different slot games here, watch television on demand or on your streaming platform, or turn the virtual pages of a book on the beach. We are going to do a little review of the changes that technology has brought about for our leisure time.

THE ENTERTAINMENT GOES TO THE DIGITAL FORMAT

We start precisely with reading, one of those classic pleasures that have been reinvented in recent years. Until now, paper was the main format to publicize our work, be it literature, journalism or any other idea. There is a huge variety of writings that help us inform ourselves or travel through amazing stories.

But the paper has been giving way to the screens. In a small device you can fit thousands of pages of hundreds of books, newspapers are read through the internet and ordinary mail has become an email (or a WhatsApp audio). Despite the romanticism of being able to smell a recently bought book, the figures show that the digital book maintains an unstoppable growth.

This step to the virtual world is also found in the way of playing. If before the arrival of the video game was experienced as a true paradigm shift, today we are also faced with a new model of fun. At a graphic level, playability or with the possibility of participating in online tournaments; we have completely changed.

Not to mention eSports. These electronic sports like FIFA, League of Legends or Counter Strike form great competitions that are followed all over the world. Professional gamers face their digital rivals and achieve a much larger audience than can sometimes be achieved with traditional sport.

Finally, we cannot fail to highlight the way in which cinema or television is consumed today. Before, we could spend a couple of hours in front of the TV to watch a 40-minute episode, something that is now almost unthinkable with streaming applications. Fixed hours, long waits between chapters or constant interruptions are a thing of the past.

On-demand programming has empowered the user, who can start, stop, rewind or advance as he prefers his favorite program. Even the companies that offer cable television allow you to see the contents of several days or a few hours, in case you could not see it live.

The truth is that new technologies have changed the game board, and little by little entertainment is adapting to this new scenario. Flexibility is prioritized for the user, who can enjoy any of the aforementioned points thanks to the capacity of the latest smartphone models. Almost any content in the world can be accessed with the gestures of one hand.