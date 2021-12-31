The brand new night for the fall of the crystal ball in Manhattan’s Times Square marks the farewell to the two terms of Mayor Bill de Blasio and the beginning of a new era with the arrival of Eric Adams to the office in lower Manhattan.

Adams will have to set the course to define if 2022 will be better economically and if it will raise spirits or we will continue in uncertainty, limiting hugs and greetings to video calls and seeing our loved ones through computer screens or the cellular, because this is what the coronavirus pandemic reduces to.

With Adams, 61, a new cycle also begins with the appointment of Hispanics such as former councilman, Ydanis Rodríguez, at the head of the Department of Transportation.

Also, a woman, with brown skin! She will be the captain of one of the nation’s largest police forces when Keechant Sewell signs on to be commissioner with the challenge of improving the NYPD’s relationship with the community, following the riots during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

We applaud that Adams, the 110th mayor of New York, behaved without criticizing De Blasio’s management in handling the pandemic or letting see if he would maintain the restrictions with the order to vaccinate everyone against Covid-19 and the permanent use of the mask in public and private offices.

He always refused to pick fights with whoever backed him when he was Brooklyn Borough President and barely announced his intention to become mayor of the World’s Capital.

And you will have in your favor that, as many reject the injection, the acceleration of infections with the Omicron variant or strain will naturally achieve the immunization of the herd that we need to close this chapter and continue with the book of our lives towards a better future.

Vaccines are proven to work and protect against the most serious effects of the coronavirus such as hospitalization, being intubated or even death, and even if we don’t like it, the virus does the job and spreads the antibodies easier and faster.

And we must not lose sight of the fact that the new mayor has to lift his spirits and optimism, recover the jobs that were lost, in addition to facing the crisis of evictions due to the thousands of tenants who stopped paying rent after losing their jobs. .

The decalogue of the tasks of the new mayor in his first year looks very heavy, but we wish him success, because our success would depend on his success until 2030, if Adams decides to run for a second term.

So good luck, go ahead and get to work.

Sofía Villa prepares this column in a personal capacity. He works as Producer Writer at Univision NY and their opinions do not represent Univision Communications Inc.