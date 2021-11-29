Before becoming one of the most popular and successful names in Hollywood, Channing Tatum worked as a stripper for several years. The actor has no problem talking about that stage of his life and even decided to take it to the big screen after making a name for himself with titles such as Dear John – 29%, Step Up – 19%, Votes of love – 29% and Public Enemies – 68%. Tatum did not intend to talk about his life from a comic or non-serious aspect, and to achieve the tone he was looking for, he achieved an alliance with Steven Soderbergh that culminated in the creation of Magic Mike – 80%. The film connected quite well with audiences and critics in general responded well to it, enough to ensure a sequel.

Unfortunately for Magic Mike XXL – 63% the director was unable to repeat his work and the film feels flawed in many ways. Talking about the life of a stripper might feel like something very superficial and ridiculous, but the first installment managed to show a complex and different masculinity. The second part did end up traveling those paths that had been so well avoided before and it was difficult to think about the possibility of having more films on the subject. Luckily for the fans, it has now just been confirmed that a third part will arrive and that the original creators will come together to bring it to fruition.

Deadline released the news that Steven Soderbergh I would return for a third part that would be written by Reid Carolin. Now, it is the protagonist who confirms it on his social networks, where he also revealed the title of the film: Magic Mike’s Last Dance

All right, world, it looks like Mike Lane will be back.

For now, details about the plot are not known, but the title seems to mark the closing of the franchise. What is known is that the film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, becoming another project that seeks to attract new audiences for the streaming platform. This Warner service has had to make several changes due to the pandemic, and it was one of the first to offer exclusive premieres after just a few days on the world billboard. This system has worked quite well for the company, but now that theaters are open and productions are on track, they are focusing on original creations from movies and TV series.

It’s too early to talk about release dates, but Warner Bros. executives are very excited about the reunion and what it may mean for them. Toby Emmerich, president of the company commented:

Is there someone on screen who is more charismatic and attractive than Magic Mike? We are so excited to be working with Channing, Steven, and their creative team again to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.

For its part, Channing tatum He was also excited about the project:

Words cannot describe how excited I am to blow up the doors to the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the wonderful folks at HBO Max. The reverse stripper will not be the same.

Steven Soderbergh He was the first to take the step, realizing that there was still potential for another story and a clear interest from the public to see more of the characters:

As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreography team did with the live show, I told myself we had to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must come true.

In addition to the millions that both films made at the global box office, the franchise of Magic mike it spread quickly. In 2017 a live show was launched in Las Vegas that managed to expand to London, Berlin and Australia. Thanks to this success, they have already confirmed a new tour of the United States that will begin in April of next year. In addition to this show, HBO already has another way to exploit the name planned, since on December 16 of this year it will premiere exclusively on its streaming service a reality show called Finding Magic Mike, where 10 men who “have lost the magic” will compete to win a cash prize and a chance to join the show in Las Vegas.

