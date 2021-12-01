Channing Tatum Confirmed For Third “Magic Mike” Movie | Instagram

Recently, they have made it known that the handsome actor Channing Tatum returns as an exotic dancer for the third film of “Magic mike“, a piece of news that has undoubtedly surprised his fans quite a bit.

That’s right, Channing Tatum returns to his roots as a dancer and will reprise his role as ‘Magic Mike’ in the third film in the series.

Channing Tatum is returning to his roots as a dancer once again, and it was announced that the 41-year-old “21 Jump Street” actor has teamed up with director Steven Soderbergh to launch the next installment. of the film from “Magic Mike”.

The 2012 Movie of the Year was based on Tatum’s experiences as a dancer in his youth before making it big in Hollywood.

Tatum shared a photo of the title page of the third film’s script on Monday, revealing the film’s title and screenwriter.

Well, world, it looks like Mike Lane will intervene again. @Hbomax, “the Step Up actor tweeted.

Notably, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will have Soderbergh directing and Reid Carolin writing the script.

The drama will premiere exclusively on HBO Max and “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” follows the sequel to the 2015 film series “Magic Mike XXL,” and Channing Tatum will reprise his role as Mike Lane.

Is there someone on screen more charismatic and attractive than Magic Mike? We are thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor, “said Toby Emmerich, president of the Warner Bros. Pictures group, in a statement to Term.

He also commented that there were no words to express how excited he is to blow up the doors of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, [el director de ‘Magic Mike’] Greg [Jacobs], Reid and the amazing people at HBO Max.

Soderbergh added in the statement: “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid and the ‘Magic Mike’ choreographic team did with the live show, I said we had to do another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must come true. “

On the other hand, news of the three sequels comes after HBO Max’s recent announcement of a Magic Mike-themed reality show.

“Finding Magic Mike,” which premieres December 16 on the streamer, will follow 10 men who have “lost their magic” and put them through intense “Magic Mike” training camp.

The men involved will learn and perform dance routines and compete for a cash price and the opportunity to perform on the “Magic Mike Live” stage in Las Vegas.