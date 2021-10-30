10/30/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

Immersed in a whirlwind of matches whose effects have been seen this week in the double duel of the Euroleague, FC Barcelona host Urbas Fuenlabrada this Sunday (12:30 pm, Movistar +) in a duel that is presented as a great test of character.

The azulgrana box has had to survive too many weeks in the ‘painting’ without the already recovered Sertaç Sanli and Since September the injury of Àlex Abrines has been dragging, possibly his best specialist in defensive tasks. If you add to this that there are fewer troops than in the past year and that the calendar does not give truce, it should not seem so strange what happened on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

Barça, who were until then the only undefeated after the first five days, I had already suffered until the last second to beat Fenerbahçe in Istanbul more ‘warrior’ by 74-76 with a basket on the horn of a Nikola Mirotic who is recovering his best level although without the regularity that the team demands.

Bad starts

That defeat on the Maccabi track it was forged in a lousy first quarter, something that has already happened too many times in recent weeks and that should begin to be solved today against the Fuenlabreño team.

Jasikevicius, in the defeat against Maccabi

The first quarter in Israeli lands was lost by 31-18 and two days before the ‘Fener’ won by 12-2 after five minutes. At least, These initial disconnections have not yet occurred in an Endesa League led by Sarunas Jasikevicius as the only undefeated team with seven victories after the KO of Real Madrid on the Gran Canaria court last day.

A very physical rival

With the aim of saving the category with the minimum possible hardships, Urbas Fuenlabrada presents a very physical basketball and it is penultimate with two wins and five losses.

Yes indeed, comes from defeating Baxi Manresa 90-82 in a great game of its three best players: The Nigerian guard, nationalized English, is Obi Emegano (23 points), the Canadian center Kyle Akexander (16) and the American power forward Kwan Cheatham (18 points and 10 rebounds). Also watch out for Jovan Novak, a Serbian point guard with a mechanic as horrible as it is effective despite his 0/7 against Manresa.

Sergi Martínez must contribute more in attack

“They are coming off a good victory and we expect a very hard and very physical match. It is always hard to lose a game in the Euroleague, but we are doing a good job and We have to continue in that line & rdquor ;, said Barça youth squad Sergi Martínez.