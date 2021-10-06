On paper, a device of this type is always thought to be intended for use by official bodies or, failing that, that it is something that the little ones in the house have fun with. But, in reality, this is not the case since they offer advanced use options to communicate and, for this, in Xiaomi Gigabee Smart Walkie Talkie they are included connection options which are not exactly minor. An example of what we say is that this device includes network access 4G, so it is capable of sending messages in almost any situation and it is even possible to make voice calls.

Without losing the standard communication function in Walkies Talkies, which allows contact with compatible models that use the same frequency (we are talking about several kilometers), the new product of the Asian company includes Wifi. This, which allows advanced use options by adding the use of Gps, enable a solid set to communicate in any way possible. It is even possible to carry out actions that are very common to us in products of this type – such as being able to send a location to be located. One of the most useful Xiaomi accessories to use on the mountain.

Xiaomi Gigabee Smart Walkie Talkie arrives with great autonomy

This is a feature that is always important in a device that is designed to be used in mobility conditions, and the hours that this new one from the Asian manufacturer can be used reaches the 40 hours combined all its functions, so we speak of an excellent autonomy. By the way, an excellent detail that this product offers is that the charging port is type USB type C, so you can use the smartphone charger without any problem.

Regarding the design offered by Xiaomi Gigabee Smart Walkie Talkie, this is quite positive, since it offers dimensions that fit perfectly in the hand as you can see in the image above. In addition, it does not lack a two-inch IPS color screen on which you can see relevant data such as the frequencies used and even small text messages. In the middle zone there are four buttons that allow you to configure and choose the options for use, and the lower one is where the microphone is located, which is highly sensitive and capable of eliminating ambient noise.

Price of this new advanced Walkie Talkie

With option to create groups For conversation, by invitation, and the possibility of making calls to smartphones due to 4G compatibility, it is possible to make SOS alerts with Xiaomi Gigabee Smart Walkie Talkie. The new product can already be obtained in China, in other regions it remains to be seen if it will arrive … but it is always possible to resort to imports, and the price is 399 yuan, which remains the change in 51 euros.