01/02/2022 at 21:00 CET

Club Atlético Osasuna will look to El Sadar tomorrow against Athletic Bilbao leave behind his bad streak of results to start the new year in the best way against a rival with whom he has a special rivalry.

The good league start of the Navarrese contrasts with the nine games they accumulate without winning, a bad fact that, due to the large number of points added in the first games, makes Osasuna 7 points from the relegation places, currently.

Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has valued his next rival as a team “honored in effort, who individually are good at defense and collectively have very good concepts. In attack they have good things and what they have lacked is efficiency & rdquor ;.

In addition to the losing streak and the loss of goalscoring sense, the team has lost its essence despite the fact that it has begun to give hope of recovering it in the last crashes. The last two outings against Levante and Getafe the team played two bad games in which they found neither the goal nor the usual force with which they face 90 minutes.

Despite this, Osasuna managed to draw 2-2 against Barcelona in the last game played in El Sadar. The rojilla fans left their fiefdom with a smile when they saw that their 11 warriors met their expectations against one of the greats.

“I expect a game of alternatives and of different phases. Let’s see if we are better than we have been at home in this first round to have a chance of winning & rdquor ;, has continued.

“We want a team that, at home, above all, gives that feeling that it can score at any time& rdquor ;, the coach has indicated his wishes for the first match of the year.

Like the rest of the LaLiga teams, Osasuna will also have casualties due to Covid-19. We will have to wait until tomorrow to see how the situation of Iñigo Pérez and the Chimy Avila, while Darko, Barbero and Manu Sánchez they have not participated in this week’s workouts and therefore could be low. In addition, Aridane suffered muscle discomfort in his right leg yesterday, so his presence is not expected.

In case of winning tomorrow, Osasuna would overtake Athletic in the standings with 25 points and 18 days to be disputed yet.

For Athletic, tomorrow is a clash of ephemeris, since it is the first match on his 124th birthday and the 4,000th of the official matches throughout a story that was born in 1898.

The Bilbao team has been moved away from the European places that are its objective this course ten games with a single win finished off with the defeat against Real Madrid in San Mamés to close 2021.

Five points from the continental positions, but with one more game played, Athletic hopes to return to the top of the table again in a month of January away from La Catedral with three consecutive away league games against Osasuna, Alavés and Rayo.

For it faces the first of those crashes with several casualties by Covid, those with five players and the technician Marcelino Garcia Toral. That of the Asturian coach has caused him to direct the training sessions in Lezama and tomorrow’s clash his second, Rubén Uría.

Of the casualties of players, one is from a forward who surely was not going to play because he is injured, Asier Villalibre, and the other four of footballers in the usual plans of the technician.

Raúl García and Íñigo Lekue are headlines, although they are losing prominence to Oihan Sancet and Óscar de Marcos; Oier Zarraga It has also appeared lately in the starting eleven; Y Unai nuñez accumulates several games played due to the injury of Daniel vivian and contagion by covid and absences due to sanction of Íñigo Martínez.

Precisely, The international center-back is one of the players that Uría recovers after passing the covid. The other three are the goal, also international, Unai Simón, his usual substitute Jokin Ezkieta and an Alex Berenguer who has also lost presence to the benefit of Nico Williams and Oier Zarraga.

They are also about to return Yuri Berchiche, after more than eight months off due to a pubic injury of the was operated; and Vivian, after a muscle injury suffered at the end of October.

Probable lineups

Osasuna: S. Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai García, David García, Cote; Kike Barja, Moncayola, Lucas Torró: Rubén García; Kike García, Ante Budimir.

Athletic: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Nico Williams, Winner, Dani García, Muniain; Sancet and Iñaki Williams.

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (Madrid)

Stadium: El Sadar

Hour: 21:00