A good way to spend less money on the controls of our television, DVD or audio system, is to buy batteries that we can recharge. But now is when the big question comes and what do I buy? Well, let’s try to explain how to find the perfect one for you.

There are many aspects that we can look at when buying a battery charger, a system that can save us good money in the long run.

Not only the remote controls of the different devices that we have at home are the culprits of spending money on batteries from time to time, but it may also be that our thermostat goes with them or that we have a camera that uses this system.

There are many possibilities and many devices that can work on batteries. That expense could be substantially reduced if we opt for batteries that we can recharge when they run out, and this also serves to do our bit with respect to the environment.

Charger types

There are a lot of chargers on the market, that’s a fact, since you just have to take a look at any online store that sells them.

From there we have 3 main types for the charging system they use.

Smart Chargers

We are talking about smart chargers for those who are capable of knowing the voltage level of the battery, being able to stop the load if necessary and even change the configuration and speed, to preserve the battery life as much as possible.

Currently they are the most demanded, since they are the ones that take the best care of batteries, not only to make them last longer, but to protect them from possible power surges while charging. These chargers are also called Delta V.

A good example of this type of battery charger is the VARTA LCD Dual Tech Charger.

Drip chargers

These types of chargers are the ones that charge the battery for the fraction that it lacks through low charges.

It is the ideal if we are going to have the batteries in place for a long time or for those that have been little discharged, but we want to put them fully charged.

The SEIVI 18650 is an example of a trickle charger for various batteries.

The cheapest chargers

Then there are many chargers that only charge, that is, they do not worry about anything else. As soon as we put the batteries in, they begin to charge continuously, always at the same speed and even continue charging when the battery is full, since they have no way to measure the charge.

They are the chargers cheaper, but also those who least take care of the battery and as a consequence, those who give a shorter useful life.

Speed ​​to load

As is normal, what is most convenient are those that load with a higher speed, since they are the ones we will have to wait the least for so that the batteries are fully operational.

In this case there is a direct rule, how much faster the charger, more money we will have to fork out for it.

There are chargers capable of completing a charge cycle in 1 to 2 hours, with some that promise to have 100 percent of a battery in just 15-30 minutes.

Anyway, this is relative, since it will depend a lot on the mAh of the batteriesIn other words, if the capacity of the batteries is small it will be much faster than if the charger has to end up charging huge batteries in terms of capacity.

Two examples of fast chargers are the Panasonic Eneloop (90 minutes) or the Powerex Smart Pulse (100 minutes).

Loading capacity

Another thing we must be attentive to is the capacity of the charger. That is type of batteries can charge and until mAh limit is able to admit.

If we have a charger for AAA batteries only, it is clear that we will not be able to charge anything else or if it only supports 2,000 mAh batteries and the ones we have are 2,500 mAh, it is clear that this charger does not work for us.

A charger for 4 AA 2800 mAh batteries and 4 AAA 1,100 mAh batteries is the EBL 808.

Size and number of batteries

Rechargeable batteries are made of various chemical elements such as Nickel – Cadmium (NiCd), Lithium – Cadmium (LiCd), Nickel – metal hydride (NiMH), Lithium ions (Li-ion) and finally lithium ion polymer.

All of them have only left two types as fundamental today how are the lithium or NiMH, since none of them have a memory effect and they can be loaded with more peace of mind that they will last longer.

The chargers commonly used are for charge AA and AAA batteriesIn case we need others, we will have to be very specific.

Depending on our needs, we can thus find chargers that are capable of charging 4, 6, 8 or even more batteries at the same time. This is already everyone’s choice.

Security

There is no doubt that we are dealing with devices that are on the electrical network and that should come with protections against potential problems that may arise.

For example, against sudden surges in voltage, protectionism against short circuits, reverse polarity (in case we put the batteries backwards), timer (so that they are charged as long as we want) or even with controls that indicate the temperature.

Other features

We must take into account other characteristics that are also very interesting and that can be of great help at any given time.

If we can, we must also see that it has:

Indicators: if we can have a charger that indicates different parameters such as the charge of each battery, the power, the temperature, etc. it will always be very helpful. USB adapter: This is interesting, since it can be used to charge the batteries in the car, for example. Independent load: we must bear in mind that the charger is capable of charging batteries independently, at least two by two. Some only charge if they have all their gaps filled and that is not practical at all.

Some interesting chargers

We have many chargers on the market, but not all of them achieve the quality, the speed, or the security that we expect.

These are some of the best that you can find today:

In the case of having to buy rechargeable batteries, we will be in the same position due to the number of different brands there are.

Tea we leave some of the ones that give the best results:

With everything we have seen, we already have everything you need to know which batteries and which charger you can buy to suit all your needs.

Take a good look at everything we have talked about and surely you will have the best possible charger in your home in a few days, so that you always have spare batteries and, incidentally, take care of the environment.