Sales of electric cars are not clearly in the majority as is the case in other countries, but it is true that there is increasing awareness that it is the future and that this type of mobility will have to be considered, either now or in a few years.

When a person thinks about buying an electric car, the first thing they look at is autonomy and if it suits them, the second part already has to do with charging. That is, where you have charging points on your regular trips, what types exist or how long it takes to charge the vehicle.

That is why it is convenient to have everything clear, since it is a fundamental part to understand how a different type of car works in what is “filling the tank”.

Electric cars are on the rise

If we put the month of October of this 2021 as a reference, the truth is that the sales of electric cars have grown in Spain by 31.5% With respect to October 2020, figures that show the rise of this type of motorization.

2,378 units were registered in our country, making the representation of cars of this type in Spain 4% of the October market share.

If we take data for the whole year, Since January, 17,409 electric vehicles have been sold, which represents 48.4% more than the same month of the previous year, serving to reach the quota of a 2.46% of the total of 2021.

This shows that the trend is good, although far from other countries such as Norway or the Netherlands.

Something generalized is that whenever someone is interested in this type of vehicle, many doubts arise, especially with the charging system.

Charging connectors

There is no doubt that when buying any type of electric vehicle, one of the first questions that arise is about the wide variety of connectors that currently exist, which are used to charge this type of vehicle that does not emit a single gram of CO₂ into the atmosphere.

It is clear that the best thing was to have a standard one for all cars and thus there would not be these problems, a bit like what happened with mobile phones several years ago, but while the brands agree or a regulation is created for it at a European level, the truth is that we have several models.

That is why it is very convenient to know them all, since we can stop somewhere to charge our car and it may happen that it is not compatible, something that can be a real problem if we are already very at the limit of the battery.

Schuko

It is the most basic option there is, since it integrates what is the household plug that we all use.

This means that in the same cable we have a part that goes to the car, of the type that we are using, and at the other end, after a transformer, we will have a plug like the one we have for a television, for example.

It might be the most practicalSince there are sockets of this type everywhere and in all houses, the problem is that they have a limited intensity.

Supports up to 16 amps and a maximum power up to 3.7 kW, so the load is going to be really slow. Takes between 12 and 16 hours in charging the car.

Type 1

Among the chargers that electric cars carry, we have the one known as the Japanese model, which was the first to be created and which is Japanese origin.

It is also used by some brands in the US and in Europe it exists, but it is by far the least common of all.

It can handle 80 amps and a maximum power of 7.4 KW, which means that, continuing with the previous example, if our car has a 50 Kwh battery.

A car with a 50 kWh battery would take about 7 hours to finish loading.

Type 2 (Mennekes)

It is very common in Spain and Europe. This Type 2, or Mennekes, is capable of offering a 44 kW maximum, starting from 3.7 W and 16 A in single-phase, to go to 63 A in three-phase loads.

If we are looking at the Spanish roads, this Type 2 or Mennekes (known thus by the German brand that began to sell it) is the most widespread of all, since there are a lot of points with this system.

Combined type (CCS)

This type is also known as Combo2 and it is an alternative that the Germans and Americans created to load.

It is based on Type 2 but linking it two power pins for direct current.

The main advantage is that can be used as Mennekes only in alternating current or whole in direct current.

When used whole, it is a charger that can reach 200 A, causing its maximum power to be able to reach 350 kW. Although the normal thing is to charge at 50 kW, there are already chargers in Spain that reach their maximum speed.

CHAdeMO

This is a connector named after an association of Japanese automobile brands, which has been expanding beyond its borders.

It has fast recharge in direct current and the connector has ten terminals, with which it is possible to communicate with the vehicle. Supports up to 200 amps and up to 65 kW of power.

Chargers

In Spain there are about 7,400 charging points, 3.3% of those in Europe. We are not the least bit in the leading position at the European level, since we have almost 10 times less than the Netherlands, a much smaller country with more than 66,600 chargers.

This European top 5 is completed by Germany and France with some 40,000 charging stations, Italy with approximately 13,000 and Sweden with just over 10,000.

The truth is expansion plans exist, but there is still a little left to consider that we are in a good situation, since they are not well distributed. There are still very large areas where, either we do not find any or there are only 7.4 kW, that is, something unviable if we are traveling.

Even with these plans, according to the latest Electro-mobility Barometer of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), Spain’s progress is not optimal and we continue to fall short of the European average.

It is evident that, to consider ourselves as an advanced country in this sense, we would need as many fast or super-fast chargers as possible.

Currently, there are four (five if we count the experimental) types of chargers, however, as you will see, 2 of them are not very viable for traveling.

Super-slow: It is that charge that takes more than 10 hours to complete the autonomy of a car, something that is usually normal in homes, although some cases of public charger exist in Spain. Slow: in this case it takes 6 or 7 hours to fully charge a vehicle. Another case that invalidates it for travel. Semi-fast: is one that has a power of 11 to 22 kW. In about an hour and a half a car can be loaded. Fast: are those that have 50 kW hour or exceed it. In half an hour you will have 80% of the vehicle’s battery, having to wait between 15 and 20 more minutes to complete the charge. Super-fastAlthough there are chargers of more than 100 kW, the truth is that cars are working with supercapacitors in order to get cars to charge in five or ten minutes in the future. Current batteries do not support this charge due to the high temperatures that are generated.

At least from now on you will already have a knowledge of the entire subject of charging an electric car, allowing you to choose this category of vehicle with more information.

If you have decided to buy a car of this type, you can tell us about it on our social networks.