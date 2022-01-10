Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Chargers were screwed by the refs calling a horrendous pass interference penalty to set up a Raiders touchdown.

There was some real home cooking going on at the end of the first half between the Chargers and the Raiders.

With under a minute to go before halftime, Las Vegas took a 17-14 lead with the help of an incredible dubious pass interference call.

On second-and-10 from the Chargers 42, Derek Carr missed his receiver deep in the endzone by a mile. Zay Jones sold the slightest of contact and drew a flag.

The Raiders benefitted from a bogus pass interference on the Chargers

It was an Oscar-worthy dive on a clearly uncatchable ball, yet it took gave the Raiders 41 yards to the goal line and set up Josh Jacobs for an easy, one-yard score.

No one on NFL Twitter could quite figure out how the refs made the call they did considering just how out of range the pass was.

On the replay. @ SNFonNBC keeps showing of that pass interference call, the ball never appears in the frame. That would seem to make it uncatchable. (Or am I missing it?) – Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 10, 2022

If that ball wasn’t uncatchable, there is no such thing as an uncatchable pass. – The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) January 10, 2022

The NFL has completely removed the “uncatchable” aspect from pass interference calls. That is not pass interference. Carr literally threw he ball out of the bounds at least 20 yards away from where the receiver was. What the hell ?? This is preposterous. – raheem palmer (@djrtodaizza) January 10, 2022

That was the most uncatchable ball I’ve ever seen. What a terrible call. – Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 10, 2022

Others pointed out the dive Jones pulled looked like what soccer players get criticized for doing.

Anyone… ..and I mean ANYONE that tells me only soccer players dive / manipulate the official What Jones just did to give the @Raiders a gift of a pass interference call is by definition EXACTLY what soccer players do. Comical #NFL – Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 10, 2022

The Chargers and Raiders are fighting for their playoff lives, so it matters that the officials get the calls right in this game even more than usual.

That’s the kind of call that could have a huge impact on the entire NFL playoff bracket if that’s the ultimate difference in the game.